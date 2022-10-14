Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star learned they were playing iconic Lord of the Rings villain after filming began
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. With the revelation that Halbrand is in fact the Dark Lord, Sauron, actor Charlie Vickers has said he didn’t initially realise he was playing the iconic villain. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vickers revealed that he wasn’t told he was...
digitalspy.com
Doom Patrol casts Heroes star as DC villain
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined DC's Doom Patrol as a villain in the upcoming season. The actor, best known for playing the role of genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, will recur as Mr. 104. A biochemist who has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing,...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
digitalspy.com
Captain America and Deadpool stars team up for new thriller
Captain America: New World Order's Anthony Mackie and Deadpool star Morena Baccarin will battle monsters in Elevation. Directed by George Nolfi (The Banker, which also featured Mackie in a main role), Deadline reports that his new movie takes place in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, with the narrative following a single father and two women trying to save a child.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return for Hunter McQueen as Theo Graham reprises role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham is making a surprise return to the show, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The actor is reprising his role as Hunter McQueen after four years away from the Channel 4 soap. Related: Hollyoaks' Misbah finds out Imran's big secret. Theo is celebrating his...
digitalspy.com
Man of Steel 2 could still happen with Henry Cavill
It looks like a Man of Steel sequel could still be on the cards. While it has been nearly a decade since Henry Cavill debuted as Superman, concrete details on a potential DC follow-up movie have been few and far between. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros is...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 releases new character posters ahead of trailer launch
We're less than a month away from The Crown season 5 and Netflix has just treated fans to brand new character posters. The royal drama created by Peter Morgan will return for another instalment, introducing the older versions of some key players. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) takes over from...
digitalspy.com
Olivia Newton-John Tribute Evening - BBC2
Really enjoyed seeing the clips from the early part of her career. She might have made a lot more money from Grease and the fame it brought, but as a result musically I think she bombed for the best part of 45 years. Those gentle country ballads suited her perfectly. Why someone dug out that clip of that duet with Billy Bragg I do not know. It was truly awful. Surprising if they didn't have an original version of the song to show.
digitalspy.com
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
digitalspy.com
Jason big brother 5 your views
He was my one of my favourite bb5 hms. Seem a decent bloke. I think the earlier big brother would've suited him better. Overall seem a normal guy. Where bigger characters in the house were louder then him. His entry into the house was one of the best ever. I...
digitalspy.com
Pierce Brosnan shares heartfelt tribute to James Bond co-star Robbie Coltrane
Pierce Brosnan has posted a touching tribute to his friend and James Bond co-star Robbie Coltrane, who died last week at the age of 72. Coltrane, who was best known for his recurring role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, starred as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in two James Bond movies alongside Brosnan.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale: How do you rate the 50th Anniversary episode?
I've yet to see the episode myself. I have taped it & am wondering what everyone thought? Been thinking maybe I should binge watch it at the end of the week. Was it any good? Should I bother?. I enjoyed it, but for the big anniversary ep, there wasn't too...
digitalspy.com
EE - Do you think Suki will give in and let Nish bully her?
Going by what she’s said how controlling he is, do you think the suki we know will take it, she’s not the same woman she was 20 years ago. It looks like they are going the predictable route of all sweet till behind closed doors or the boy who cried wolf, vinny and ash will side with the daddy because of all the their mums lies and kheerat will first believe suki then is later manipulated by him to siding with him too.
digitalspy.com
Helen & Matt's Christmas Special Dances
Apologies if these have been discussed already, I watched back Helen and Matt's dances from when they took part in previous Christmas specials, they were both so good!. Helen appeared in 2012, dancing a jive with Artem to All I Want For Christmas. Matt appeared in 2013, dancing an American...
digitalspy.com
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Comments / 0