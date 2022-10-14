Read full article on original website
Arbitrum Developer Acquires Ethereum Consensus Client Prysmatic Labs
The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed yet. Ethereum smart contract scaling solution developer Offchain Labs announced that it is acquiring Prysmatic Labs, one of the core engineering teams that architected the Merge and built Prysm. According to the announcement, Prysmatic Labs chose to join Offchain Lab...
Ripple Testing Ethereum Compatible Sidechain for XRP Ledger
The San Francisco-based firm has begun battle-testing an Ethereum-compatible sidechain for its XRP Ledger for greater cross-compatibility. In an announcement on a RippleX Developers portal on Oct. 17, engineer Mayukha Vadari said that the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) sidechain for XRPL was now live on devnet. The system to bring...
EthereumPoW Ecosystem Continues to Grow as Support for Mining Remains
Proof-of-work Ethereum fork ETHW has attracted a lot of support since the Merge transitioned the network away from mining a month ago. The minable version of Ethereum has garnered a lot of attention since it spawned as a hard fork this time last month. In a move remnant to the 2017 genesis of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) from its big brother, EthereumPoW may have started another fork war between proponents of each respected network.
How a Hacker Got Paid $50 Million for Exploiting a DeFi Protocol
The Mango Markets hacker claimed everything he and his supposed team did was legal and a part of a profitable trading strategy. With October becoming one of the worst months in terms of hacks against crypto platforms, Mango Markets – a Solana-based DeFi project – stood out with an exploit worth about $115 million.
BSV Network Suffers Empty-Block Mining Attack
The Bitcoin Association has now called on exchanges to freeze the attacker’s block rewards. Bitcoin SV is getting bogged down after a majority hash power began mining blocks that don’t include any transactions. In response to the event, the Bitcoin Association has contacted all relevant exchanges to freeze...
India Police Launch Pilot Polygon-Based Complaint Registration Portal
They aim to fight corruption and manipulation in the registration of complaints by the victims of crime. An Indian district, Firozabad, about 40 km from Agra of Taj Mahal’s fame in the Indian province of Uttar Pradesh, would start the registration of complaints police complaints on the blockchain network.
Bitcoin Pushing For $20K While MATIC Soars 7% (Market Watch)
ATOM and MATIC are the best performers from the larger-cap alts on a daily scale. After a few days of trading sideways around $19,000, bitcoin finally went on the offensive, pushing toward $20,000. Most altcoins are also with slight daily gains. MATIC and ATOM stand out as today’s best performers,...
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Forms Huge Wedge Pattern, Will it Trigger The Next Rally or Crash?
Bitcoin’s price has been trapped inside a consolidation range between $18K and $25K for months already, and is trading sideways with extremely low volatility. However, the primary cryptocurrency is now closer to the lower boundary of the range around $18K, and if this level breaks, we can expect new yearly lows.
CZ Responds to Reuters FUD About Binance Regulatory Compliance
The CEO also shamed the journalist for allegedly signaling that they would report on CZ’s children. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) – CEO of Binance – called out a Reuters journalist on Monday over a handful of “accusations” they’ve made against the exchange over the past several months.
Mastercard Launches Program to Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading
The payment behemoth recently launched a new crypto product to help banks fight against preventing fraudulent cases associated with digital assets. The multinational financial services company Mastercard is all set to launch a program to help financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The company plans to serve as...
Massive Bitcoin Volatility Incoming, Crypto Market Like a Coiled Spring According to Glassnode
Glassnode concludes that the Bitcoin market is primed for a burst of volatility as multiple metrics point to it. The cryptocurrency market is calm in the past few weeks, with no considerable movements happening in any direction. The major exceptions to the lack of volatility seem to be event-driven occasions...
Polkadot Development Activity Peaks in Q3: Report
Polkadot recorded stronger activity than any other network, including Ethereum, in September despite the continued tepid market conditions. Latest data also suggest that nearly 14,930 developer contributions were recorded on Polkadot’s GitHub for August, establishing a new monthly ATH by a wide margin. Polkadot surpassed the margin yet again...
Market Watch: Ripple (XRP) Plummets 12% Weekly While Crypto Market Stagnates
Ripple was among the best performers lately but has slipped by 13% on a 7-day scale. The start of the week begins with little-to-no substantial movements from most cryptocurrencies, as bitcoin has stalled around $19,000. The altcoins are slightly in the green, except for XRP. Aside from the daily price...
