Proof-of-work Ethereum fork ETHW has attracted a lot of support since the Merge transitioned the network away from mining a month ago. The minable version of Ethereum has garnered a lot of attention since it spawned as a hard fork this time last month. In a move remnant to the 2017 genesis of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) from its big brother, EthereumPoW may have started another fork war between proponents of each respected network.

