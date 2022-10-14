ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones

Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
NASA's gas gun shoots pellets at 5 miles per second to test space shields

Micrometeorites that travel at speeds of up to 50 miles per second can cause catastrophic damage to space missions. At those speeds, "even dust could cause damage to a spacecraft," explained Bruno Sarli, NASA engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, in a new report from the space agency. Sarli, alongside a team of engineers, is developing shields to protect NASA's Mars Earth Entry System from space rocks traveling at incredible speeds.
AOL Corp

These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with...
CBS News

Trump critical of "U.S. Jews" in social media post

Former President Donald Trump wrote that "U.S. Jews have to get their act together" on his social media platform Truth Social Sunday morning, saying "no President has done more for Israel than I have." "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -...
Business Insider

The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says

A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
The Associated Press

Sweden's parliament elects conservative prime minister

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s parliament on Monday elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots. Kristersson, 58, was elected in a 176-173 vote and will present his government on Tuesday. His three-party coalition secured a majority in the 349-seat Riksdag, or parliament, after the Sept. 11 election by teaming up with the Sweden Democrats, a party founded by right-extremists in the 1980s. The party has softened its image and moved toward the mainstream, but was until recently considered too radical to work with by all other parliamentary groups. Kristersson presented a deal last week whereby his conservative Moderate Party will form a government with the smaller Christian Democrats and Liberals, while coordinating government policies closely with the Sweden Democrats, which won 20% of the vote to become Sweden’s second-biggest party.
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
The Associated Press

Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism Sunday about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia. “It’s there, it’s working,” said the envoy, Oksana Markarova. “It will need to be working for a longer time.” She did not indicate whether Musk had agreed to continue funding his rocket company SpaceX’s Starlink internet service in Ukraine but said the country’s collaboration with the company has been excellent. “We got the Starlinks in Ukraine very quickly, in some areas for humanitarian support, it’s the only connection that we have,” Markarova told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And it’s very important to continue having it and I’m positive that we will find a solution there.”
