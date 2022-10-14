Read full article on original website
China is developing AI-camouflaged ‘invisible’ missile launchers for future warfare
The launchers are for DF-17 missiles, which can allegedly breach U.S. missile defenses.
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv moves to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over ‘kamikaze’ drones
Ukraine announced that it’s moving to cut diplomatic ties with Iran over its supply of “kamikaze” drones to Russia.Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said he was submitting a proposal to president Volodymyr Zelensky to cut diplomatic ties.Mr Kuleba told a news conference that Tehran bore full responsibility for the destruction of Ukraine and that Kyiv is seeking immediate air defence supplies and cooperation from Israel.Russia’s airstrikes have plunged Ukraine into darkness as 30 per cent of the country’s power plants have been destroyed over the past week.Mr Zelensky tweeted that the energy infrastructure damage has caused “massive blackouts...
Russian commander says situation is 'tense' for his forces in Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -The new commander of Russian forces in Ukraine made a rare acknowledgment of the pressures they were under from Ukrainian offensives to retake southern and eastern areas that Moscow claims to have annexed just weeks ago.
Fiona Hill: ‘Elon Musk Is Transmitting a Message for Putin’
Eight months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, POLITICO talks to the Russia analyst about whether Putin’s aims are evolving and what it would take to end the war.
Ukraine lost a MiG-29 jet after it was hit by a kamikaze drone shrapnel
The Ukrainian Air Force lost a MiG-29 fighter last week after its pilot was forced to eject from the aircraft. Now an investigation has revealed that the jet was hit by shrapnel from a kamikaze drone sent by Russia, Defense Blog reported. On October 12, Ukraine Air Force scrambled its...
Elon Musk is a combination of Einstein, Tesla, and Rockefeller, says a former SpaceX exec – but even his mother admits no one wants to be him
Elon Musk is smarter than Einstein, the former talent chief of SpaceX told a BBC documentary. Dolly Singh said Musk's legacy would be a combination of Einstein, Rockefeller and Tesla. Musk's mother, Maye, said everyone admires her son but admitted no one would want to be him. Elon Musk should...
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
China could make submarines more stealthy and powerful with classified system that reduces noise 90%
A Chinese research team claims to have created a new pump-jet propulsion system that can increase submarine thrust while minimizing obtrusive vibrations by more than 90 percent. The team created a sealant that prevents water from entering a duct without hindering the rotation of the rotor. However, the precise nature...
Kremlin rains 'kamikaze drones' on Kyiv, raising concerns of a nuclear catastrophe
The latest Kremlin attacks, combining 'kamikaze' drones and missiles, rained down on Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday. The city came under attack early in the morning involving kamikaze suicide drones and missiles, Ukrainian officials confirmed. Anatoliy Kurtev, the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, also posted on Telegram about what...
NASA's gas gun shoots pellets at 5 miles per second to test space shields
Micrometeorites that travel at speeds of up to 50 miles per second can cause catastrophic damage to space missions. At those speeds, "even dust could cause damage to a spacecraft," explained Bruno Sarli, NASA engineer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland, in a new report from the space agency. Sarli, alongside a team of engineers, is developing shields to protect NASA's Mars Earth Entry System from space rocks traveling at incredible speeds.
AOL Corp
These four countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine annexations
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia’s annexation of four occupied areas of Ukraine amid the ongoing war, but four countries sided with Russia in the vote. Of the U.N.’s 193-member body, 143 voted in favor of the resolution criticizing Russia’s “illegal so-called referendums,” with...
Russian State-TV Guest Says Mobilization Shows Kremlin Fearfulness
"I don't think we should live like we're in the Middle Ages when a person is getting ready for war and had to buy his own chain armor," another guest added.
Trump critical of "U.S. Jews" in social media post
Former President Donald Trump wrote that "U.S. Jews have to get their act together" on his social media platform Truth Social Sunday morning, saying "no President has done more for Israel than I have." "U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel -...
The Russian pilots who ejected from a military plane moments before it crashed into an apartment building and killed 13 people could face charges, Russia says
A Russian Su-34 aircraft crashed into an apartment building in western Russia, killing 13 people. The two pilots managed to eject from the aircraft after an engine caught fire during training. Now, a Russian committee is investigating to see if the pilots could faces charges for the incident. Two Russian...
Kherson Partially Emptied After Russian General Details 'Tense' Situation
The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kherson is proving fruitful since a new phase began earlier this month.
Sweden's parliament elects conservative prime minister
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s parliament on Monday elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots. Kristersson, 58, was elected in a 176-173 vote and will present his government on Tuesday. His three-party coalition secured a majority in the 349-seat Riksdag, or parliament, after the Sept. 11 election by teaming up with the Sweden Democrats, a party founded by right-extremists in the 1980s. The party has softened its image and moved toward the mainstream, but was until recently considered too radical to work with by all other parliamentary groups. Kristersson presented a deal last week whereby his conservative Moderate Party will form a government with the smaller Christian Democrats and Liberals, while coordinating government policies closely with the Sweden Democrats, which won 20% of the vote to become Sweden’s second-biggest party.
"The hell with it..." Elon Musk now says SpaceX will continue to fund Ukraine coverage
In a spectacular u-turn, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said his space company will continue to fund its Starlink internet service over Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict following Russia's invasion. The announcement came just a day after Musk said SpaceX could no longer afford to keep footing the bill for...
NASA prepares to break the sound barrier with Lockheed Martin's X-59
With the help of NASA's QueSST mission, aeronautical innovators hope to break the sound barrier once more, but this time in a totally different fashion that could one day allow all of us to fly by air at speeds equal to or faster than any of the X-1 pilots who went supersonic.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism Sunday about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia. “It’s there, it’s working,” said the envoy, Oksana Markarova. “It will need to be working for a longer time.” She did not indicate whether Musk had agreed to continue funding his rocket company SpaceX’s Starlink internet service in Ukraine but said the country’s collaboration with the company has been excellent. “We got the Starlinks in Ukraine very quickly, in some areas for humanitarian support, it’s the only connection that we have,” Markarova told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “And it’s very important to continue having it and I’m positive that we will find a solution there.”
