Parke County, IN

Average cost of gas drops by around a dime

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The average cost of gas in Indiana has settled down a little in the last week. According to GasBuddy, in this past week, the average cost has gone down 13 cents per gallon. Indiana's average is standing at $4.08. In Terre Haute, the average is around...
INDIANA STATE
Guys Who Give presents donation to Gibault Children's Services

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A check from Guys Who Give was presented to Gibault Children's Services on Monday morning. The donated money will pay for a family visiting pavilion for kids. The donation was for nearly $6,000. The money will be used to create opportunities for children in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Rat "birth control" used to keep big cats safe at local sanctuary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Exotic Feline Rescue Center is using a new pest control method to help keep its big cats safe. The Centerpoint, IN rescue says it has been dealing with a rat problem for quite some time. The rats can chew through wood structures at the shelter, creating dangers for the cats.
CENTER POINT, IN
Jacqueline Riggins arrest

Woman arrested after more than a year on the run following a shots fired incident. A Vigo County woman is arrested in connection to a Plant Fitness shots fired incident that unfolded back in March of 2021. Here's the latest:
Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was the 26th annual Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk. Those battling breast cancer, and those who have defeated it, came together to raise awareness. The walk saw nearly $30,000 raised by the community to help find a cure for breast cancer. Families...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Registration underway for hoops at the Boys and Girls Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Registration is open now for the Terre Haute Boys and girls club's basketball program. Teams are available for kids in preschool through middle school. The deadline to register is October 24. Leaders of the program say it's a great way to learn sportsmanship,"... no matter...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Volleyball Sectional Scoreboards

Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South are eliminated in the semifinals at Avon. Barr-Reeve captures their sixth-straight Sectional Championship. Southmont wins the Greencastle Sectional. Springs Valley brings home their fourth-straight Sectional Title.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

