ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
erienewsnow.com

Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters

FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are eager for the cleanup efforts to happen quicker. Some people are concerned the debris could invite looters to their homes.
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community

Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood

The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

FISH Continues Lending A Hand In Aftermath Of Ian

Sanibel residents are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which battered the island two weeks ago as a category five storm. But FISH of Sanibel-Captiva has continued its work of helping anyone in need – and the biggest need is housing. Many of the homes on Sanibel...
SANIBEL, FL
speedonthewater.com

Fundraiser For Cape Coral Caring Center At $100,000-Plus

Though the Hurricane Ian relief fundraiser for the Cape Coral Caring Center—a 32-year-old food pantry and community service outfit in Southwest Florida—began less than a full week ago, $100,713 has already been donated to the nonprofit organization. Per their own fundraising pledges, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats, which has facilities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers Beach, and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac, Wis., have already provided $25,000 a piece in matching funds.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief

The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
FORT MYERS, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state

At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Water Available For Construction, Property Clean-Up

The Island Water Association has pressurized the water distribution system throughout Sanibel and Captiva. The water remains under a boil advisory and must only be used for construction purposes and property clean up until sanitary sewer systems are back online. Water must not be used for any purpose which would discharge to the sewer, including flushing toilets, showering, laundry and hand washing. The City of Sanibel will inform residents when the sanitary sewer system is operational.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

YMCA of Collier County Assists Hurricane Ian Victims

From unloading a boat with six tons of water, Gatorade, and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades City, and neighborhoods in Naples and Marco Island surveying the various communities to learn what the people’s needs are,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County. Diapers, new kids clothes, hygiene products, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and supermarket and fuel gift cards are now necessary.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy