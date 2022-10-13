Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
The Link Between Hurricanes and Climate ChangeToni Koraza
Related
Lee County river bank expected to remain flooded until Thanksgiving, hundreds of homes still remain underwater
The Lee County river will remain flooded for a while until at least Thanksgiving, and weeks later, hundreds of homes across the area remain underwater. A man with a gas can pleads his case to cross a shallow section of a flooded street at a roadblock near a river in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
Naples drainage issues becoming more of a problem after Hurricane Ian
Naples city leaders tell us they saw 8 to 10 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Ian almost 3 weeks ago, but the problem now is a drainage system already maxed out.
erienewsnow.com
Florida Residents Eager for Debris Cleanup, Some Worry About Looters
FORT MYERS, FL. - Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew have been traveling around southwest Florida this past week and they’ve noticed a lot of debris, furniture and other items damaged by the hurricane, still sitting outside of homes and businesses. Some people are eager for the cleanup efforts to happen quicker. Some people are concerned the debris could invite looters to their homes.
santivachronicle.com
Couple Rides Out Storm On Sanibel, Stays To Help Community
Bryan and Cozette Picco, along with their puppy Charlie and three friends, sat on the back lanai of their Sanibel home protected by Kevlar storm shutters as Hurricane Ian made landfall and parked over the island for nearly four hours. “We didn’t think the storm would be a big deal,”...
Residents warned of hazardous debris from balconies on Fort Myers Beach
As Fort Myers Beach starts cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian, officials are warning people to watch out for debris on the ground.
Split-access plan in Fort Myers Beach hopes to speed recovery
A new access plan for Fort Myers Beach is put in place to help speed recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County Disaster Recovery Center moves to Englewood
The Disaster Recovery Center in Charlotte County is now in Englewood after initially being set up in Port Charlotte. Previously, the Disaster Recovery Center was located at the Home Depot on South McCall Road in Port Charlotte. That location has since been closed. On Saturday, the Disaster Recovery Center was...
wnynewsnow.com
Family Hid in Attic for 14 Hours During Hurricane Ian, Evacuated by Small Boat
FORT MYERS, FL – Our coverage of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath continues. Our crew spoke with a family who hid in their attic for 14 hours during the storm. They watched the water rise almost too close. “This is my SOS if I get washed away to sea, almost...
santivachronicle.com
FISH Continues Lending A Hand In Aftermath Of Ian
Sanibel residents are still struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which battered the island two weeks ago as a category five storm. But FISH of Sanibel-Captiva has continued its work of helping anyone in need – and the biggest need is housing. Many of the homes on Sanibel...
wogx.com
Drone video in Fort Myers shows damage, debris left behind by Hurricane Ian
The Lee County Sheriff's Office shared a drone video on social media that shows the damage left behind in the Island Park area of Fort Myers, Florida following Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida late September, leaving a trail of destruction behind across the state.
speedonthewater.com
Fundraiser For Cape Coral Caring Center At $100,000-Plus
Though the Hurricane Ian relief fundraiser for the Cape Coral Caring Center—a 32-year-old food pantry and community service outfit in Southwest Florida—began less than a full week ago, $100,713 has already been donated to the nonprofit organization. Per their own fundraising pledges, Nor-Tech Hi-Performance Boats, which has facilities in Cape Coral and Fort Myers Beach, and Mercury Racing of Fond du Lac, Wis., have already provided $25,000 a piece in matching funds.
Unattended burn barrel sparks garage fire
Officials said the fire in the barrel got out of control, spreading to a nearby structure - an example to the public of the dangers of burning your own storm debris.
WINKNEWS.com
Salvation Army, private foundation to give SWFL families disaster relief
The Salvation Army in Naples, Fort Myers and Port Charlotte is partnering with the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to aid victims of Hurricane Ian through a joint disaster assistance program. Funds will be available to those impacted by the storm, including a designated amount for “hometown heroes” working toward...
cltampa.com
Photos: After Hurricane Ian, once vibrant Bonita Beach is in a completely battered state
At the southern end of Estero Bay, 10 miles south of Fort Myers Beach, the once pristine island community of Bonita Beach was left in a battered state. The popular beach area that teemed with life was now covered in debris, dunes of sand towering six feet or higher, and deep pools of water. Traveling north along the island’s main road, Hickory Boulevard, wide gaps of what were once homes could be seen along the road, now washed away by the receding storm surge that dragged any and all back into the Gulf.
santivachronicle.com
Water Available For Construction, Property Clean-Up
The Island Water Association has pressurized the water distribution system throughout Sanibel and Captiva. The water remains under a boil advisory and must only be used for construction purposes and property clean up until sanitary sewer systems are back online. Water must not be used for any purpose which would discharge to the sewer, including flushing toilets, showering, laundry and hand washing. The City of Sanibel will inform residents when the sanitary sewer system is operational.
WINKNEWS.com
Water floods and brought a boat to the window of a family’s home
A man caught a boat on camera floating up to the window of his home during the storm surge. TJ Ferguson said he watched the boat travel across the canal in his neighborhood and land right outside the window of his home, for 10 hours the boat bounced up against his window.
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt, making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations, which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
DOH-Lee issued swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) has issued a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches and swimming pools.
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital damaged by Ian reopens operating rooms, other services
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte hospital badly damaged by Hurricane Ian has cleared another hurdle in it’s own road to recovery, the hospital announced Monday. HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital reopened several key services Monday, including the operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select...
coastalbreezenews.com
YMCA of Collier County Assists Hurricane Ian Victims
From unloading a boat with six tons of water, Gatorade, and food to distributing supplies and serving food, the Y volunteers and staff have been working tirelessly to ensure people are safe and have access to food and basic necessities. “Staff has boots on the ground in Isles of Capri, Everglades City, and neighborhoods in Naples and Marco Island surveying the various communities to learn what the people’s needs are,” said Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County. Diapers, new kids clothes, hygiene products, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and supermarket and fuel gift cards are now necessary.
Comments / 0