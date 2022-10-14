Read full article on original website
Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?
Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
97.9 WGRD
Does Grand Rapids Really Need Another Chik-Fil-A? Well, We’re Getting Two
Chik-Fil-A lovers, get excited. The fast food chain plans to open two more Grand Rapids-area locations. Recently we told you that a new Chik-Fil-A would be moving into the space once occupied by Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., which recently closed. The existing building is set to be demolished, and...
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
This Kent District Library Location Has A Hilarious Display For October
Michigan has been in the national spotlight in recent weeks after Jamestown voted to defund its library because of an LGBTQ book that the library refused to take off the shelves. Well now, another West Michigan library is getting attention, but for a non-controversial reason. Kent District Library has a...
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
All Treats No Tricks: Grand Rapids Dispensary Gathering Pumpkins For Local Schools
Halloween season is arguably one of the most fun holiday times during the year. You get costumes, candy, and a few harmless tricks and pranks along the way. And while the Halloween season has more "pranks" than charity, one Grand Rapids business is doing their best to give back to the community, while giving back in thanks to their customers in the process.
A Complete Guide To Grand Rapids Best Trunk Or Treats In 2022
Halloween is finally here, and we all want to show off our costumes while grabbing handfuls of candy. But, maybe you're looking for an extra excuse to get in more trick or treating, or you live in an area without all of the halloween day fun. Here are some of...
Did You Know Grand Rapids Has a Boulder Wall? And It Has New Murals!
One of the newest features at a Grand Rapids park has gotten a fresh look!. Last fall we told you that a new boulder wall would be coming to Highland Park in Grand Rapids. If you're not familiar, bouldering is a form of free climbing. A boulder park is a man-made structure consisting of climbing walls designed to look similar to outdoor boulders. There are hand and foot holds on the new walsl, and the routes are changed frequently to encourage repeated use.
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
Get Ready for the Inaugural October on Ottawa
Social House Kitchen and Bar brings this all-day live music gathering together for the first annual "October on Ottawa" Street Festival. Organizers encourage those ages 21 and over looking for a fun night out to head to downtown Grand Rapids. Ottawa Avenue will be closed and under a tent for the festivities.
The Hauntings at the Purple Rose Theatre: Chelsea, Michigan
Jeff Daniels sat in and spent an hour with me on my show in the early 2000s. I also spoke with him at the premiere of his film “Super Sucker” back in 2002. Not once did he mention about his Purple Rose Theatre being haunted. Well…..I never asked...
Popular Halloween Songs Performed by Candlelight at Fountain St. Church
There is certain Halloween music that gives you a creepy feeling. Imagine hearing that music played by a string quartet, by candlelight, in a church that is over 150 years old. You will be able to experience that exact setting on Saturday, October 29th, 2022. The KalHaven String Quartet will...
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers
A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
