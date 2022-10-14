ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

97.9 WGRD

Should South Haven Start Allowing Food Trucks Year Round?

Food Trucks and the shore at Lake Michigan seem to go hand in hand. They allow local entrepreneurs to bring their dishes and treats to a group of hungry and happy people without having to afford costly waterfront property. But a possible future ordinance in South Haven could allow them to hang around year round.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
97.9 WGRD

Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?

When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know Grand Rapids Has a Boulder Wall? And It Has New Murals!

One of the newest features at a Grand Rapids park has gotten a fresh look!. Last fall we told you that a new boulder wall would be coming to Highland Park in Grand Rapids. If you're not familiar, bouldering is a form of free climbing. A boulder park is a man-made structure consisting of climbing walls designed to look similar to outdoor boulders. There are hand and foot holds on the new walsl, and the routes are changed frequently to encourage repeated use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?

Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Get Ready for the Inaugural October on Ottawa

Social House Kitchen and Bar brings this all-day live music gathering together for the first annual "October on Ottawa" Street Festival. Organizers encourage those ages 21 and over looking for a fun night out to head to downtown Grand Rapids. Ottawa Avenue will be closed and under a tent for the festivities.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers

A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
