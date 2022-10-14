Read full article on original website
Man Shocked as Cat Brings Home Someone's Pet Ferret to Play: 'Unbelievable'
The internet was in hysterics after a cat brought a ferret friend home to play. Cats are sometimes known to protect their personal space and are wary of anything that interferes with that, but in one instance, a cat appeared to have made friends with a neighborhood ferret and even brought him home for a snack.
Owner Fearing for Kitten's Life Rushes Her To Vet, Told Cat Is 'Just Fat'
A worried cat owner shared the hilarious moment she took her foster kitten to the vet, afraid of serious health issues, only to be told the feline is "just fat." Haley Andrews has fostered hundreds of kittens over the years and shares them to her popular Facebook page "Tiny Tim's Tiny Foster Family." Her recent visit to the vet with her latest foster kitten gained over 57,000 shares online thanks to the funny incident.
Cat Owner Shocked To Discover How Chicken in the Air Fryer Keeps Vanishing
A clever cat that managed to steal some chicken from an air fryer has stunned its owner with its ingenious way of obtaining it. Cats are known for being cunning pets, which can sometimes prove detrimental to their owners, as TikTok user lilmilmil found. According to Fear Free Happy Homes,...
Pit Bull Mix Taught How to Whisper in Adorable Video: 'Too Sweet for Words'
A pit bull mix by the name of Griffin has been entertaining dog fans on social media with his impressive whispering abilities. Griffin's owner shared a clip on TikTok of her pet barking in an adorably soft manner, and the footage, posted to the profile eye_am_griffin, has been viewed more than 8.8 million times. You can check it out here.
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
'Bloodcurdling growl' of the Peak District Panther is caught on iPhone recording by terrified wild camper - as MORE claim to have seen the 'big cat' in the wild
A wild camper who heard a bloodcurdling growl from his tent in the Peak District is now 'certain it was a big cat' after a teenager shared footage of a 'panther' attacking a sheep in the same area. Josh Williams, 17, had spent the night wild camping with a friend,...
msn.com
16 friendliest cat breeds that make perfect pets
Slide 1 of 18: Our guide to the friendliest cat breeds are full of marvellous moggies who love nothing more than meeting and greeting their human companions. While cats may not be a dog’s best friend, they’re far from the unfriendly and aloof pets they have the reputation for being. Many people wonder whether cats are playful and interested in the people around them and, yes, some like their independence, but cats can be just as friendly, loveable and affectionate as dogs. Whether it's curling up on your lap or rubbing up against your legs for cuddles or trying to get your attention for a bit of playtime by leaping, climbing and running around, cats show their affection for their owners in different ways. If you're considering adopting a kitten or a full-grown cat into your household, it's important to get the right match for you, your family and your lifestyle from the outset.
Dog With Tiny Legs Getting Lift in Backpack Melts Hearts Online
A tired terrier getting a lift in her owner's backpack is delighting people online. Shared to TikTok on Tuesday by Vanessa Ruck (@thegirlonabike), the clip shows Sky the dog trying and failing to climb into her owner's backpack—eventually succeeding—and getting a bike ride through the forest. Since being...
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Dancing With Her Parents Is the Stuff of Dreams
When you have a dog, you also have a built-in best friend. They can be the perfect buddy to cuddle with, play with, or even dance with, as one adorable couple proved. Their impromptu dance party with Phoebe, their miniature Labradoodle, was the cutest thing we've seen on the Internet all week.
Upworthy
Boy who had a feeding tube for years had wholesome reaction to trying 'real food' for the first time
Critical illnesses in newborns and children rob them of several experiences in life including the functions of their own bodies. A video going viral on Reddit this week shows a 5-year-old boy's heartwarming reaction to finally having "real food" for the first time after relying on a feeding tube for most of his life. In a video—shared by u/PaybackTony—the youngster is seen smiling, laughing and jumping with joy after finally being able to drink directly from a bottle. The text inlay in the video reads, "Make a Wish kid eats food for the first time." The Make-A-Wish foundation is a nonprofit that grants "life-changing wishes" for critically ill children to help them "believe that anything is possible and give them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses."
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would
Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
Hilarious Video Shows Dog Petrified of Fake Creepy Black Cats
A hilarious video a Texas family posted is blowing up the internet. At first glance, you simply see Halloween decorations in the front yard of this Texas home. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice one of the decorations is not a prop at all. OH, HELLO...
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
pawesome.net
Watch This Polite Pitbull Wipe His Mouth After Drinking Water
Dogs are very smart. Some dogs are well-behaved naturally, But all dogs’ behavior can be improved by training. Training a dog benefits not only the dog but the owner. A well-trained dog knows what is expected. One adorable Pitbull has been trained to wipe his mouth after drinking water....
Puppies Meeting Each Other for First Time in Store Hearts Online
An image of two dogs meeting at a pet shop has gone viral on Reddit, where it received 11,400 upvotes at the time of this writing. The image shared by Reddit user evvaroseshayk shows a tiny golden retriever puppy on a leash with its nose touching the nose of another little dog also held by a leash.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rabbit Enjoying His Huge Outdoor Playpen Is As Good As It Gets
As a pet parent, there isn't much we wouldn't do to make our fur babies happy--and Bruce's mom is no exception! This adorable English Angora Rabbit, who goes by @bruceytherabbit on TikTok, was recently surprised with an upgraded outdoor playpen. Needless to say, everyone is obsessed!. Bruce's mom moved his...
pethelpful.com
Adorable Dog Won't Let Mom Put Away Laundry in Peace And We're Loving It
As sweet and adorable as our fur babies can be, they're also huge pains in the butt--just ask @schatz224! The TikTok user and dog mom gave her followers a glimpse into her struggles of putting away laundry with a needy dog, and we are loving it. Her attention-seeking pup, Duke, just wanted to hang out, but he stirred up a lot of chaos!
pethelpful.com
French Bulldog Is Not Having It with Target Halloween Display
Some people are huge fans of Halloween and say it's their favorite holiday, even more than Christmas. But some people can do without the kids knocking on their doors, begging for candy, the scary costumes, the creepy decorations everywhere you look starting in late September. And just like people, some...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Goes from Stumbling Around to Running and Jumping Again in Just a Few Weeks
A kitten went from stumbling around to running and jumping again in just a few weeks. Cheeky, a tortoiseshell kitten, was two weeks old when she arrived at Cat Adoption Team (CAT) with her siblings. They were in need of a bottle feeder, and Laura, a volunteer of the shelter, stepped up to help.
