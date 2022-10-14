Read full article on original website
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Is it Legal to Use Fireworks on Halloween in Michigan?
Over the last week or so, I've noticed a few of the permanent fireworks stores have been open for business. There also have been cars in the parking lot. Are people really buying fireworks for Halloween? And is it even legal to use fireworks around Halloween?. The Fireworks Law in...
Look Inside The Abandoned Estelle Murder House In Northern Michigan
The story behind the gruesome murders almost sounds like it is that of a late-night ghost story you would tell under the covers, while the dim light from a flashlight illuminating your face for the tale. Get ready for the sad and true story from the Estelle murder house. The...
Yes, The First Tri-Colored Traffic Light Was Invented in Michigan
Here's one more thing we can file under "first done in Michigan." Now, I'm going to be honest. I've never wondered about the very first tri-colored traffic light or when and where it was invented. I mostly just wonder why the person in front of me slammed on their brakes at a yellow light when CLEARLY we both could've made it.
Could Detroit’s First 3D-Printed Home Solve Michigan’s Housing Crisis?
The future is now! What a time to be alive in a world where nearly anything and everything can be manufactured on a 3D printer. Everything from artificial limbs to meat can be 3D-printed and yes, that also includes homes. In one of the first steps to utilizing such technology...
At Least 8 Michigan-Themed Puzzles For When You’re Stuck Indoors
As the weather continues to cool, you might be looking for more things to do indoors. Especially on those cold, rainy, windy days. Personally, I love a good puzzle. Typing that and/or saying it out loud always makes me feel like I should be retired and relaxing on a porch but, it's the truth. Puzzles have a way of relaxing me.
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life
An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
Should Michigan Allow People to Get Married Without an Officiant?
It has been a year today since Blink 182's Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian. In episode two of the latest season of The Kardashians, the audience is taken on a trip back to the past when Kourtney Kardashian (now Barker) was planning her dream wedding to Travis Barker. Ultimately,...
Michigan’s Voted Best Comfort Food is a Sweet Representation of Our State
Most of us can't get enough of that delicious comfort food this time of year. You know, the food that warms your tummy and satisfies your taste buds simultaneously. America loves that stuff, and each state seems to have a dish or two that are fan favorites. Comfortable Food took...
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
5 Best Michigan Winter Family Vacations
I think it's time to get a head start on this whole winter thing by writing an article about the 5 best Michigan winter family vacations. Before you know it, all of Michigan will be covered in a blanket of snow and that only means one thing, time to plan a winter destination getaway.!
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
16 Things You Can Find In Most Michigan Freezers
Are you a true Michigander? Test yourself with the following list of:
Two Guys From Michigan Visit Alcatraz: Here’s What They Saw
There are a number of famous prisons in the country: Sing-Sing, Leavenworth, Folsom Prison, Attica, San Quentin, Riker’s Island…..but the most famous, legendary, talked-about prison was Alcatraz. Alcatraz was where the famous and infamous gangsters, mobsters, and criminals were sent: Al Capone, Robert Stroud (the Birdman of Alcatraz),...
Voting Absentee in Michigan? What To Know If You Haven’t Received Your Ballot Yet
When I moved back to Michigan last fall the item on the top of my to-do list that I was also most eager and excited to check off was going to the Secretary of State to get my new (old) license. Fun fact: no matter how many times you move...
Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?
Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
14-Year-Old Jumps Off I-75 Bridge in Detroit After Stealing Ford Mustang
A 14-year-old boy tried to avoid being arrested for stealing a Ford Mustang by jumping off an I-75 overpass bridge in Brownstown Township, just south of Detroit. The incident happened just after 7 pm Wednesday (10/12) when police began chasing three stolen Mustangs that had been reported stolen on Tuesday from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Woodhaven.
