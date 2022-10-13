Read full article on original website
Related
gojacks.com
SDSU SWEEPS SATURDAY SWIM MEETS
South Dakota State claimed eight event titles, including both relays, en route to sweeping a women's swimming and diving triangular from Northern State and Iowa Central Saturday night at the Stanley J. Marshall Center Pool. The Jackrabbits evened their dual record at 2-2 on the young season by defeating Northern...
gojacks.com
JACKRABBITS RIDE TO SEASON-OPENING VICTORY
South Dakota State swept the jumping seat events and went on to defeat Minnesota Crookston, 14-1, in a season-opening equestrian head-to-head competition Saturday at the DeHaan Equestrian Center. Three of the victorious riders for the Jackrabbits were first-time riders, with Sophia Kregoski and Mikaela Haskins earning Most Outstanding Performer honors...
gojacks.com
JACKRABBITS EDGED BY GOLDEN EAGLES
South Dakota State volleyball slipped to 10-10 on the season and 4-4 in the Summit League Saturday with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 20-25) loss to Oral Roberts at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits were led by a trio of double-double performances. Crystal Burk put down 23 kills to go with 16 digs, followed by Katie Van Egdom's 11 kills and 13 digs. Setter Raegen Reily gave out 45 assists and had 14 digs for the Jacks.
gojacks.com
LATE GOAL LIFTS SDSU TO VICTORY AGAINST ORU
BROOKINGS, S.D. – Laney Murdzek connected on a shot that found the back of the net in the 77th minute to put South Dakota State ahead, 1-0, over Oral Roberts and the goal served as the difference as the Jackrabbit women's soccer team picked up a Summit League victory at Fishback Soccer Park on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gojacks.com
EQUESTRIAN HOSTS MINNESOTA CROOKSTON IN OPENER
MEET 1: South Dakota State (0-0) vs. Minnesota Crookston (0-2) Saturday, Oct. 15 | 9 a.m. Event Order: Fences (9 a.m.), Horsemanship (10:30 a.m.), Flat (12:15 p.m.), Reining (2 p.m.) All times approximate. Where DeHaan Equestrian Center | Brookings, S.D. TV None. Results Live Results. The South Dakota State equestrian...
Comments / 0