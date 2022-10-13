South Dakota State volleyball slipped to 10-10 on the season and 4-4 in the Summit League Saturday with a 3-1 (21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 20-25) loss to Oral Roberts at Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits were led by a trio of double-double performances. Crystal Burk put down 23 kills to go with 16 digs, followed by Katie Van Egdom's 11 kills and 13 digs. Setter Raegen Reily gave out 45 assists and had 14 digs for the Jacks.

