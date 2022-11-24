Black Friday gaming chair deals 2022: stretch your budget and increase your comfort

Black Friday gaming chair deals are here! With the big day itself just tomorrow, we're already seeing a huge range of deals on the best gaming chairs , from budget options to high-end techno thrones,

Gaming chairs are a big part of a good set-up, as if you're planning on relaxing for long periods of time, you'll want to ensure that you've got a good ergonomic option to stop your back twisting like a pretzel - that ain't fun. Not to mention that there's stylish options and the basic, simplest need - comfort! You don't want to be writhing on your seat if you can avoid it.

Usually gaming chairs are very expensive, something of a rich kid's toy, but Black Friday is the one time of year where that needn't be the case, with prices slashed down to far more reasonable levels. In fact, we've seen discounts dropping chairs to as low as just £30, so clearly there's a lot of potential to get a great entertainment setup at an even better price. If previous years are any indication, we'll see deals cycling in and out over the next few days, including Cyber Monday, whether on top brands like Razer, Noblechairs and Secretlab, to lesser-known manufacturers with equally solid creations.

Secretlab, in particular, is prolific when it comes to Black Friday deals. So much so that we have a dedicated page where we’ll collate the best Black Friday Secretlab deals . Of course, gaming chairs aren’t the only thing you’ll be able to find bargains on for Black Friday. Take a gander at our Black Friday gaming deals page to see a roundup of all the best discounts for your favourite hobby. For now, though, let’s get you prepared for some gaming chair offers.

Early Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals in the US

X Rocker Falcon | $229.99 $117.90 at Amazon

Save $112 - The lowest price we've seen this chair come to on Amazon, according to our data, is $111 dollars. With this offer not being far off, we'd say it's a great time to pull the trigger. This chair offers the comfort and novelty of a rocking chair, while also being highly practical in that it folds in itself if you need to save space or transport it.

Marvel Avengers Office Gaming Chair | $149.98 $69.96 at Amazon

Razer Enki X | $299 $229.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Razer's most affordable gaming chair has seen a $70 reduction on Amazon, bringing it to just $5 more than its lowest ever price on the site. With an average price of $294, you know this is a legitimate saving on a reliable brand of chair.

Respawn 110 | $260 $212.49 at Amazon

Save $48 - Considering we've never seen this fabric Respawn 110 for less than $249, this $212 sale price is breaking records - all a week ahead of official Black Friday gaming chair deals. You're getting a premium material here, with a 135 degree recline as well.

Razer Iskur | $399 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $114 - The Iskur is one of our favourite gaming chairs for its striking design and high comfort levels. We're seeing that its average price on Amazon is $337, which shows you what a great deal this is. It's also seen a further price reduction since the original deal went live last week.

X Rocker Nemesis pedestal console chair | $198 $149 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you're after something more geared towards your console efforts, the X Rocker Nemesis is looking particularly strong at $149. With built in speakers and a subwoofer, RGB lighting, and Bluetooth connectivity there are plenty of extra features baked into that price tag.

Razer Iskur XL | $599 $349.99 at Amazon

Arozzi Forte | $449.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Arozzi are an established brand when it comes to gaming desks and gaming chairs, and although this chair is typically pricey, a $200 price cut makes it much more worthy of your attention, in our opinion.

Alienware S5000 gaming chair | $399.99 $309.99 at Dell

Save $90 - You're getting the luxury Alienware S5000 for $70 off in Dell's own early Black Friday gaming chair deals. That's a full 18% off the $399.99 MSRP - excellent for anyone after a larger racing style seat. It's also seen a further $20 reduction since the original deal went live last week.

Razer Enki | $399 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - If the Iskur line is too pricey for you, you can save 15% on the more budget-friendly Razer Enki. We have seen this chair go as low as $299 on Amazon previously, but we wouldn't be doing our jobs right if we didn't tell you about one of our favorite gaming chairs going cheaper than usual.

Alienware P4500 | $499.99 $399.99 at Dell

Save $100 - If you're more interested in memory foam, removable cushioning, you'll want to check out this $100 saving on the Alienware P4500. This discount brings the $500 chair down to just $399.99 at Dell this week.

Heman Miller Embody Chair | $2,020 $1,516 at Herman Miller

Save $504 - Our favourite premium gaming chair is currently on offer, albeit without its Logitech branding. Herman Miller combines a robust design and build here with excellent ergonomics to bring you an office and gaming chair hybrid. In this deal, you save 20%, making a pricey chair a bit more affordable.

Early Black Friday Gaming Chair Deals in the UK

Brazen Panther 2.1 | £299.95 £139.95 at Amazon

Save £160 - This Brazen Panther console chair is better than half off at Amazon this week. That means you're saving £160 in total, securing the pedestal seat for just £139.95. The cheapest price we'd seen before this sale was £160, so you're getting a particularly strong offer.

Razer Iskur | £499.99 £337.99 at Amazon

Save £162 - This is a pretty substantial price cut on one of the most premium gaming chairs on the market. The Razer Iskur appears on our best gaming chair list, and in this deal you get it around £40 cheaper than its average Amazon price, so you know you're getting a decent deal.

Andaseat Phantom 3 | £279.99 £179 at Very

Save £100 - The Andaseat Phantom 3 is down to £179 at Very this week, for a full saving of just over £100. This is a solid luxury chair that already carried a respectable £279.99 price tag so you're getting a particularly strong offer here.

Razer Tarok Ultimate | £279 £199 at Currys

Save £80 - The Razer Tarok Ultimate is under £200 in Currys' early Black Friday gaming chair deals. That's all thanks to an £80 discount on the original £279 RRP.

Razer Enki | £399.99 £319.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - This is the follow up to Razer's Iskur chair, and while it didn't quite reach those lofty heights, we enjoyed our time with it thanks to its stylish design and decent back support. It's also cheaper than the Iskur, and in this deal, you save £80 from its listed price.

Newskill Kitsune Zephyr Series | £159.95 £102.87 at Amazon

Save £57 - We've seen Newskill's gaming chairs go down in price before, and the Kitsune has plenty of options for customising to your body shape, as well as tilting all the way back. Saving almost £60 here, you're getting a solid fabric gaming chair at a more affordable price.

X Rocker Chimera 2.0 | £49.99 £29.99 at Argos

Save £20 - Here we have an extremely affordable gaming chair which has the ability to fold in on itself, and has capacity for audio connection. At this price, it'd make a fantastic early Christmas present for a young one looking for their first gaming chair.

AutoFull Gaming Chair | £249.99 £181.99 at Amazon

Save £68 - If you want the features of some of the best gaming chairs on the market without over-spending, this chair for AutoFull has all the bells and whistles. It's also £68 cheaper right now, bringing it £20 cheaper than its average price on other retailers, according to our data.

Black Friday gaming chair deals - FAQs

When are Black Friday gaming chair deals starting in 2022?

Black Friday in 2022 will be on Friday the 25th of November . Having said that, some deals start in the week prior as Thanksgiving in the US falls on the Thursday, and some retailers just can’t hold on to their discounts. Deals will last the weekend, and will continue into Cyber Monday, which is the 28th.

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday to buy a gaming chair?

Simply put, yes - it's definitely a good idea to wait until Black Friday week because your money will go a lot further. Even though the event properly begins on Friday November 25, offers and sales start to get crazy throughout Thanksgiving week. The sale offers one of the rare times of year where premium gaming chair brands see their respective MSRPs slashed, so it's your best opportunity to make a saving.

Where will I find the best Black Friday gaming chair deals?

There's no shortage of choice when it comes to Black Friday gaming chair deals, so we've rounded up a few suggestions of where to focus your search this November. No matter whether you want a Secretlab seat or something a little less expensive from Amazon , you should find something to suit you from the list below.

USA

Amazon: A wide selection of both cheaper and high-end gaming chairs

Secretlab: We find that this brand makes some of the best gaming chairs

Best Buy: Steady discounts on brands like Razer, Corsair, Arozzi, and more

Newegg: Less emphasis on the bigger names but competitive prices abound

Walmart: More of a focus on budget brands, but a wide selection available

B&H Photo: Mostly offers Spieltek brand and racing-centric gaming chairs

UK

Amazon: Regular discounts on big-name brands and cheaper models

Secretlab: Expect discounts on the latest models come Black Friday

Currys: Cheap prices on Razer, Noble Chairs, ADX, X Rocker, and more

eBuyer: Well stocked with all the big brands, but few discounts on offer

Argos: Focus is primarily on X Rocker and other pedestal gaming chairs

AO: Decent offers on X Rocker as well as AndaSeat gaming chairs

Black Friday gaming chair deals - what to expect

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart tend to be the front-runners when it comes to deep discounts on premium chairs. However, Secretlab has also been a good source of offers in years gone by, and the same was true in 2021. That includes savings on models we've praised in our favourites list (as per our Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 review ), so it's worth a look at the very least.

Similarly, Razer is sure to have some solid prices this month. Razer has a stellar range of gaming peripherals that are frequently on offer across various retailers. The brand's premium gaming chair, called the Iskur, is a very popular choice which we'd expect to see drop in price over the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Brazen and Corsair had really strong discounts in 2021's Black Friday event. The Corsair T3 Rush is a plush and comfortable chair that can double as an office seat. Last year it saw reductions of around $50 in the US and £50 in the UK. The Brazen Puma is our favourite budget chair, and last Black Friday saw it discounted to an even more reasonable £129.99 in the UK, down from £159.95.

Across the board, you'll be able to find offers on good gaming chairs. To see more of last years deals, have a glance at our list below.

How to choose the right gaming chair for you

There are really only two kinds of gaming chair to look out for in the Black Friday gaming chair deals; ergonomic/office style gaming chairs (which are much more popular for both PC users and console gamers) or pedestal/rocker gaming chairs. Although the latter variant isn't as popular, it does have its quality brands too.

Ergonomic gaming chairs: There are several key brands that make gaming chairs in this style to look out for on the day, including Secretlab, AndaSeat, Noblechairs, Corsair, and Razer. The design for most of them includes a racing-style swivel seat complete with a high backrest, reclining action, lumbar support, and headrest cushions.

There are several key brands that make gaming chairs in this style to look out for on the day, including Secretlab, AndaSeat, Noblechairs, Corsair, and Razer. The design for most of them includes a racing-style swivel seat complete with a high backrest, reclining action, lumbar support, and headrest cushions. Pedestal gaming chairs: As the name would imply, this style is stationary and built for rocking back and forth, stuck to the ground (there are also free-rocking chairs in the same style, most notably by X Rocker). Some models have RGB lighting and stereo speakers in them, tailored towards a younger or teen audience.

Be sure to check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming laptop deals to find out what rigs you can bag for a bargain. We're also keeping you topped up with everything we expect from Black Friday Alienware deals .