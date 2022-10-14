Read full article on original website
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
This Bear Market Risk Indicator Suggests We Head a Lot Lower
Investors' appetite for risk -- or lack thereof -- can often signal a bear market bottom.
2 Dazzling Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in This Bear Market
These stocks are cheap and have great recent track records of growth.
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
How Long Will This S&P 500 Bear Market Last? Here's What History Says
There's bad news and good news about the current bear market.
2 Stocks That Turned $5,000 Into $5 Million (or More)
A simple buy-and-hold strategy can turn you into a millionaire.
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow
More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come
This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!
Bitcoin trader predicts $18K return within days as stocks wilt post-CPI
Bitcoin (BTC) cooled near $19,200 after the Oct. 14 Wall Street open as stocks struggled to preserve their “bear trap.”. Analyst: "Abandon all hope" for asset price rebound. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it came off one-week highs on the day to circle $19,300.
Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart
With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
US stocks fall as investors prepare for an earnings deluge amid worries about rates and recession
US stocks ended lower Monday, marking a fourth consecutive decline amid worries about the economy. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said a recession could push stocks down by another "easy 20%." Chip stocks fell as the Biden administration ramped up limits on chip sales to China. US stocks closed lower Monday...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
British stock market today, October 14 – what you need to know
Markets calmed as investors hoped for a U-turn from the Government. The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.35% and the FTSE 250 was up 1.91%, amid indications that the Government was about to U-turn on some of hte measures in the ‘mini-budget’ which sparked turmoil in financial markets.
Why Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go
Liontown Resources shares reached their highest point in more than a month. The spike followed a recent price record for lithium in China. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose as much as 7.3% to a day’s peak of AU$1.76, which also represented its highest point in more than a month. The stock surged on the back of a record high lithium price in China.
If Home Prices Fall, Will Stocks Follow?
Analysts predict home prices will decline over the next year. But what does that mean for the stock market?
Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’
Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
