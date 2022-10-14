ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
UPI News

U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
US News and World Report

Stocks Fall Broadly on Wall Street as Inflation Worries Grow

More worries about inflation helped spur a broad slide for stocks Friday that left most of the major indexes on Wall Street in the red for the week and wiped out much of the market's gains from a strong rally a day earlier. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin trader predicts $18K return within days as stocks wilt post-CPI

Bitcoin (BTC) cooled near $19,200 after the Oct. 14 Wall Street open as stocks struggled to preserve their “bear trap.”. Analyst: "Abandon all hope" for asset price rebound. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it came off one-week highs on the day to circle $19,300.
Yahoo!

Stock market interest is back on the rise: Chart

With a brutal year for the stock market getting closer to a close, investors may be showing renewed interest in their investments as they look to take action into 2023. Google searches for "Dow Jones" have picked up over the last month (chart below), according to findings compiled by DataTrek Research. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is often seen as the most commonly used metric for stocks by the average U.S. household.
tipranks.com

British stock market today, October 14 – what you need to know

Markets calmed as investors hoped for a U-turn from the Government. The FTSE 100 index closed up 0.35% and the FTSE 250 was up 1.91%, amid indications that the Government was about to U-turn on some of hte measures in the ‘mini-budget’ which sparked turmoil in financial markets.
tipranks.com

Why Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose today and how high they could go

Liontown Resources shares reached their highest point in more than a month. The spike followed a recent price record for lithium in China. Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) shares rose as much as 7.3% to a day’s peak of AU$1.76, which also represented its highest point in more than a month. The stock surged on the back of a record high lithium price in China.
invezz.com

Gold down as Senior ETF analyst sees ‘nowhere to hide’

Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas comments on markets reaction to latest US inflation data. The hot CPI readings saw most asset classes bleed, including stocks, treasury ETFs and gold. Gold prices were down nearly 1.5% on the day, dropping as the dollar ticked up. The latest market news is dominated...
