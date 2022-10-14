Girls Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at SWC Conference @ House On The Rock Golf Course – River Valley, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

In the final day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament, Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel took home third place honors. Hankel, the No. 11 seed in the singles bracket, began her day competing against No. 7 seed Emily Pan of Muskego. Hankel and Pan held serve until Pan went up a break 5-3. Hankel broke back and then won her service game to tie the set 5-5. But Pan...

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO