Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Corrie - moments in 2022 where you almost felt like giving up watching!
I feel like the show has hit a few new lows during 2022 and at times it feels unwatchable so whilst the plotlines haven't been particularly memorable this year I will do my best to remember some of the moments where the show seemed to have reached a new level of cringe or bad storywriting than it's ever suffered before. Here's what I can recall from my Corrie 2022 viewing.
digitalspy.com
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Maisie Smith explains how Celebrity SAS helped romance with Strictly co-star
EastEnders star Maisie Smith has explained how Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins helped her romance with Strictly Come Dancing co-star Max George. Speaking to The Sun, the former Strictly contestant said that she fully opened up to her boyfriend, The Wanted singer Max, during her time on the gruelling reality show which brought them closer together.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks return for Hunter McQueen as Theo Graham reprises role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham is making a surprise return to the show, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The actor is reprising his role as Hunter McQueen after four years away from the Channel 4 soap. Related: Hollyoaks' Misbah finds out Imran's big secret. Theo is celebrating his...
digitalspy.com
Percy Jackson series adds The Flash and Shameless stars to cast
Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has added some new members to the cast, including stars from The Flash and Shameless US. As reported by Variety, wrestler and Arrowverse star Adam Copeland will play the God of War, Ares, in a recurring role. The synopsis describes his character as "handsome...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's anniversary death horror and 8 more big soap moments for next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every week Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: A storm is brewing on Kim and Will's wedding day. (Sunday at 7pm on ITV) Emmerdale...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
digitalspy.com
Your unknown celebs that you grew to love on Strictly
HRVY - just thought he’d be annoying based on how he spells his name lol but he was my 2020 favourite in the end, plus I loved how he got Janette to the final!. Rhys - he radiated positivity even after facing a few DOs (apart from Halloween week when you could tell his confidence was knocked). Plus his AT lives in my mind rent free.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Two People Born Onscreen Who Had A Child Together Onscreen?
Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas from Emmerdale were both born on our screens and then had Thomas Tate together who was also born on screen. Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't have a child... Daniel Osbourne and Bethany Platt in Corrie bonked, but they didn't...
digitalspy.com
The House Across the Street - Channel 5 - 9pm Monday 17/10/22
Drama starring Shirley Henderson and Craig Parkinson. Claudia a lonely single mother becomes embroiled in the case of a missing child. She forges a relationship with George, an English teacher at her school and finds herself in the midst of a deepening mystery. Episode 2 tomorrow. Drama starring Shirley Henderson...
digitalspy.com
Not happy with Call backs format
Too much like X-Factor - guest mentors/judges. Much prefer previous battle rounds and then knock outs.
digitalspy.com
Helen & Matt's Christmas Special Dances
Apologies if these have been discussed already, I watched back Helen and Matt's dances from when they took part in previous Christmas specials, they were both so good!. Helen appeared in 2012, dancing a jive with Artem to All I Want For Christmas. Matt appeared in 2013, dancing an American...
digitalspy.com
No more Matt. Who's next in danger?
I’m thinking James too - his foxtrot could easily be a dull number (I don’t think it’ll be on Hamza’s level). Again nobody is safe, now both Fleur and Kym fell in the DO with decent but middle of the leaderboard territory scores. I think James...
digitalspy.com
Doom Patrol casts Heroes star as DC villain
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined DC's Doom Patrol as a villain in the upcoming season. The actor, best known for playing the role of genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, will recur as Mr. 104. A biochemist who has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing,...
digitalspy.com
Which judge got the order (closest to) right? (Week 4, 2022)
Last week's poll (still open to votes if you missed it). As always I haven't shown the actual scores the judges gave, just their effective ranking of the dances. (Also no, I'm never going to include a 'none' option.) Slightly less variation with paddle numbers as Craig used 7 while...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star James Hooton responds to huge Sam Dingle cliffhanger
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has aired another shock cliffhanger, with Sam Dingle's life now hanging in the balance after a cow stampede. Monday's episode saw the cows at Moira Dingle's farm become spooked by the ongoing storm, leading to a dangerous situation as they escaped. When Sam and Nate Robinson...
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power star learned they were playing iconic Lord of the Rings villain after filming began
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. With the revelation that Halbrand is in fact the Dark Lord, Sauron, actor Charlie Vickers has said he didn’t initially realise he was playing the iconic villain. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vickers revealed that he wasn’t told he was...
digitalspy.com
Drake & Josh's Josh Peck welcomes second child with wife Paige O'Brien
Drake & Josh star Josh Peck has welcomed a second child with his wife Paige O'Brien, with the couple announcing the happy news on their Instagram pages. Peck and O'Brien shared their respective posts on Saturday, revealing that their newborn baby is a boy and is named Shai Miller Peck. This is their second child together after their first, Max Milo Peck, was born in December 2018.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova shares sweet tribute to partner Matt Goss after the dance off
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Strictly Come Dancing's latest eliminated professional dancer has paid tribute to their celebrity partner, after their time on the show came to an end yesterday (October 16). Related: Strictly's Kaye Adams defends Shirley Ballas. Nadiya Bychkova and Matt Goss ended up in the dance-off after...
Comments / 0