Publicis Hikes 2022 Guidance Once Again After Q3 Beat
(Reuters) - Publicis Groupe, the world's third-biggest advertising group, on Tuesday raised its full-year guidance for the second time this year, after posting better-than-expected third-quarter organic revenue growth. The company forecasts organic growth at 8.5% compared with 6%-7% previously and an operating margin rate close to 18%, up from 17.5%...
Investment in Cloud Firms Plunged 42% in Q3, Says Venture Capitalist Accel
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The amount of money invested in private cloud-computing companies in Europe, Israel and the United States dropped 42% in the third quarter of 2022, indicating an industry in the midst of a "reset", showed a report from venture capital firm Accel. While 51 cloud software developers raised...
Hedge Fund Three Arrows Being Probed by U.S. Regulators - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which filed for bankruptcy in July, is being probed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission on whether it misled investors, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The regulators are probing whether the Singapore-based fund over-stated the strength...
Intel's Mobileye Seeks Drastically Lower $16 Billion Valuation in IPO
(Reuters) -Intel's Mobileye said on Tuesday it was targeting a valuation of nearly $16 billion in its initial public offering, less than a third of what it had previously expected, as volatility in stock markets and rising interest rates dampen the appetite for new listings. The self-driving unit of Intel...
Goldman to Merge Investment Banking, Trading as Marcus Takes Backseat
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to announce a major reorganization of its business lines on Tuesday, combining its trading and investment-banking divisions while likely sidelining its loss-making consumer unit. Observers are questioning the rationale of the expected move, but say it could streamline the storied...
