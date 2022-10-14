ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at SWC Conference @ House On The Rock Golf Course – River Valley, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

By Admin
plattevillehillmen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
plattevillehillmen.com

Boys Cross Country Team Are Conference Champions

The Platteville Boys Country Team were crowned Conference Champions on Thursday, October 13, 2022, edging out Dodgeville/Mineral Point at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Meet at River Valley. Congratulations to the Cross Country Team and Coach Serres, Coach Herreid, and Coach Wagner.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today

The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Beaver Dam Drops Regular Season Finale

The Beaver Dam High School football team dropped their regular season finale to Badger Large champ Waunakee 42-0 on a Homecoming Friday night. The defending WIAA Division Two state champs outscored outgained the Golden Beavers 454-114 on the day. The Warriors built a 35-0 lead at the break that included...
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co: One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to the hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle crash, Iowa County dispatch reported. Iowa Co. authorities said they got reports of the crash on US 18-151 near High-point Road in Ridgeway Township around 8 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
MADISON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
LA CROSSE, WI
UPMATTERS

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie

TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
MAZOMANIE, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days

Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy