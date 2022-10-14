Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 1st place at SWC Conference @ House On The Rock Golf Course – River Valley, Lancaster, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center

Read full article on original website
plattevillehillmen.com
Boys Cross Country Team Are Conference Champions
The Platteville Boys Country Team were crowned Conference Champions on Thursday, October 13, 2022, edging out Dodgeville/Mineral Point at the Southwest Wisconsin Conference Meet at River Valley. Congratulations to the Cross Country Team and Coach Serres, Coach Herreid, and Coach Wagner.
seehafernews.com
High School Football Playoff Pairings Announced Today
The 224 teams that qualify for The WIAA Football playoffs will be announced this morning on statewide television. Bally Sports Wisconsin will have all the matchups starting at 10 a.m. 32 teams in seven divisions will have the opportunity to play for a state championship at Camp Randall Stadium in...
dailydodge.com
Beaver Dam Drops Regular Season Finale
The Beaver Dam High School football team dropped their regular season finale to Badger Large champ Waunakee 42-0 on a Homecoming Friday night. The defending WIAA Division Two state champs outscored outgained the Golden Beavers 454-114 on the day. The Warriors built a 35-0 lead at the break that included...
nbc15.com
Iowa Co: One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was sent to the hospital Friday night following a two-vehicle crash, Iowa County dispatch reported. Iowa Co. authorities said they got reports of the crash on US 18-151 near High-point Road in Ridgeway Township around 8 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including...
I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over
MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
UPMATTERS
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
La Crosse’s common council votes against the purchase of a building for affordable housing
In a 6-7 vote, the common council voted against the purchase of the building for 30 affordable housing units. The decision took over one hour to make and many council members raised concerns over the use of $2.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
nbc15.com
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
nbc15.com
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
wizmnews.com
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that happened...
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
2 ejected from vehicle in Grant County rollover crash
MT. HOPE, Wis. — Two people were ejected and injured in a rollover crash in Grant County on Wednesday after their vehicle started to slide on the roadway. Grant County Sheriff Nate said in a news release that the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Doc Brooks Road south of Enke Road. Officials said the driver, who was traveling...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Assisted living residents in Madison told they must move within 60 days
Elizabeth Burnette, 80, said she and more than two dozen other residents of Cedarhurst of Madison, at an assisted living facility on the East Side, were told this week they have to move out within 60 days. St. Louis-based Cedarhurst Senior Living said it will stop accepting Medicaid payments Dec....
Dane County deputy fatally shoots person in Windsor Thursday night
WINDSOR, Wis. — A Dane County deputy shot and killed a person at a hotel in Windsor Thursday night, officials said. The shooting happened after the deputy made contact with a vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle around 6:10 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin...
nbc15.com
Medical examiner identifies man killed by Dane Co. sheriff’s deputy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who was shot and killed by a Dane Co. Sheriff’s Deputy was identified Saturday morning. Forty-six-year-old Quantaze D. Campbell of Madison was the man involved in the shooting at the Super 8 motel Thursday night, according to the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.
Madison family says loved one fatally shot by deputy in Windsor: ‘We still don’t know exactly what happened’
A Madison family is devastated after they said it was their loved one, 46-year-old Quantaze Campbell, who was killed by an officer in the Village of Windsor.
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
