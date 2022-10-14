Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Sara Bareilles at Home
On Sunday, musical megastar and Eureka native Sara Bareilles returned to her old stomping grounds and showed her hometown it can do big things. Anyone who dares to estimate the size of the crowd will be guessing, so LoCO will go ahead and play too: There were a gazillion people at Halvorsen Park, which we now know is criminally underutilized. Eureka looked dreamy.
Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town
All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
Sadie is a Nice, Chill Cuddle Bug
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sadie. I am a female, black and white Australian Shepherd and...
OBITUARY: Kira Yuja Norton, 1996-2022
It is with crushed hearts and unwaveringly love that we announce that our daughter and a sister passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kira Yuja Norton was born in Arcata to parents Jack and Kim Norton on March 3, 1996. Her birth was followed by a brother, Jack Norton IV, 18 months later.
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
Arcata Home Nominated for Federal Historic Designation
The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual meeting…Friday, October 21 to consider seven nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. A property being considered for nomination is Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco; its ground floor was the focus of a...
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
Is 'Sharktober' a real thing in Humboldt? CDFW marine specialist explains recent sightings
EUREKA, Calif. — In the past two weeks, there have been three shark encounters on the Mendocino coast, according to California State Parks Mendocino. These sightings, along with the Humboldt County shark attack that occurred on October 3, have caused some Northern Californians to worry about visiting the beach during what park officials referred to as "Sharktober."
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Rabid Fox Found Dead Under a Truck After Biting a Person and Attacking a Moving Vehicle
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Division of Environmental Health:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Deep SoHum
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 17, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted an operation at a property in the area of Cemetery Road in Blocksburg to locate a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. While on scene deputies located...
Multiple Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Juvenile Needing Help Near Samoa Bridge Friday Evening
On Friday evening about 8:15 p.m., a dispatcher relayed over the scanner that a juvenile was in trouble near the Samoa bridge. Law enforcement scrambled to respond to Hwy 255 north of Vance Avenue. The dispatcher relayed that the juvenile had said he was in the grass out of the...
kymkemp.com
SWAT Arrests Man in Blocksburg Today for Shooting Incident in Carlotta Last Week
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 17, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted an operation at a...
A Northern California restaurant hosted Mike Lindell. It didn't go over well.
A Mexican restaurant in Humboldt County received internet ire for hosting the conservative figure.
[UPDATE 4:18 p.m.: Cool Video of Firefighters Using Traffic Cones to Put Out Flames] Fire Burning Near the Bay at the Foot of H Street in Eureka
Video by Mark McKenna taken before firefighters were on scene. A grass fire is burning at 1st and H Street in Eureka as of 3:53 p.m. Video of the firefighters on the scene by Mark McKenna. Humboldt Bay Fire is at the scene and reports this is a 50′ by...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Woman Arrested After Picking Up Pound of Meth From Parcel Center, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday October 11th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a...
‘It’s Horrible What You Have Done to These Communities’: Two Suspects Sentenced in Brutal Roadside Murder
Two sisters weeping for a brother who suffered an awful death at the hands of a young stranger. A mother sobbing as her son is sentenced to prison for 15 years. This morning Judge Kaleb Cockrum sentenced Bronson Moon Lewis Jr. to 25 years to life and Daniel Armendariz III to 15 years for killing 42-year-old Julius Tripp, who was first mutilated and then shot off state Highway 96 between Hoopa and Weitchpec.
