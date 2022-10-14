Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s across much of South Mississippi after midnight tonight. For some, it could be as cold as the lower 30s. The humidity is dropping this evening, and there's going to be a nice chill in the air tonight! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s by early Tuesday morning. The wind will make it feel a little cooler. Tuesday will stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. It'll stay breezy and dry. We could get close to freezing by Wednesday morning! Here's the latest forecast.
WLOX
Mississippian Ezekiel Andrew talks determination to make it on Broadway
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. So far, no funeral plans have been set. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the...
kicks96news.com
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
WLOX
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert on Monday. The MFC is encouraging the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. Over the last few weeks, the state has experienced little to no rainfall. Because of this, the MFC...
WLOX
Teens die in crash hours after homecoming
William's public defender asked for his $1 million bond to be reduced. Instead the judge increased the bond to $1.1 million dollars. Coast business and vegetarian cafe work together to feed the homeless. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Steven Morgan is the owner of Magic Movers and recently started a...
WLOX
Mississippi Renaissance Festival created with special needs children in mind, teaches about Medieval Europe
You may notice a little more humidity today, and there has been some patchy fog this morning. Sunday will feature a few more clouds, but we’ll still warm up into the mid 80s. We can’t rule out a few showers tonight, but any rain will be isolated. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Monday morning. A strong cold front will arrive by Monday evening. It will be drastically cooler by Tuesday.
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
WLBT
Miss Mississippi shares her schedule for the Miss America competition in December
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins now knows when she will compete at Miss America. In the Miss America drawing Perkins gets lucky number 7 for the Mu Group. Three different groups will perform each night of the preliminary competition. December 12th Miss Mississippi has Job Interview, Social...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
WLOX
Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
Mississippi Lottery makes September 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its September 2022 transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94. September’s transfer brings Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of […]
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
PURRAISE THE LORD: Cat welcomed in new laps of church parishioners, provides healing and love at Mississippi church
One year ago, the congregation of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Bovina increased by one — Salome. Salome is a cat. She arrived at the church one night and just in time to fill a need. “It started the summer of 2021,” said the Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs, St....
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
Comments / 0