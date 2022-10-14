Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Gregory Roland Haga, 1961-2022
Greg grew up on a dairy farm in Ferndale, where he worked with his father Jim. He was an avid football player and absolutely loved the sport! He went on to play on the All County Team for the Wildcats! He loved it! He also loved fishing, hunting, camping, and pretty much anything that involved the great outdoors. He was a wonderful uncle to his many nephews and nieces.
OBITUARY: Terri Lee Rossiter, 1962-2022
Terri Lee Rossiter passed away suddenly in her sleep at her home in Eureka on Sunday, October 2. She was born on August 21, 1962 and taken way too soon, at the young age of 60. She had two children with Danny Walker, a son Cody Walker, and a daughter Cassandra Walker.
(PHOTOS) Sara Bareilles at Home
On Sunday, musical megastar and Eureka native Sara Bareilles returned to her old stomping grounds and showed her hometown it can do big things. Anyone who dares to estimate the size of the crowd will be guessing, so LoCO will go ahead and play too: There were a gazillion people at Halvorsen Park, which we now know is criminally underutilized. Eureka looked dreamy.
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
OBITUARY: Kira Yuja Norton, 1996-2022
It is with crushed hearts and unwaveringly love that we announce that our daughter and a sister passed away at the age of 26 on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kira Yuja Norton was born in Arcata to parents Jack and Kim Norton on March 3, 1996. Her birth was followed by a brother, Jack Norton IV, 18 months later.
Arcata Home Nominated for Federal Historic Designation
The California State Historical Resources Commission (Commission) will hold a virtual meeting…Friday, October 21 to consider seven nominations for federal historic designation and one nomination for state historic designation. A property being considered for nomination is Compton’s Cafeteria in San Francisco; its ground floor was the focus of a...
Sadie is a Nice, Chill Cuddle Bug
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sadie. I am a female, black and white Australian Shepherd and...
BE GOOD: Here are the Rules for Your Free Sara Bareilles Concert
Above: A fence goes up around Halvorsen Park on Thursday. You want a free concert? These are the rules, courtesy the City of Eureka:. Thousands of attendees are expected for the Sara Bareilles at Halvorsen Park concert on Sunday afternoon and there is a lot of excitement building locally. Enclosed is information that both attendees and the general public should know:
After one year, disappearance of Emmilee Risling still looms over North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — One year after she was last seen, the search continues for Hoopa Valley tribal member and mother of two Emmilee Risling. Risling was seen on Oct. 14 2021, in the Weitchpec area, and was officially declared missing four days later on Oct. 18. The Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk Tribes had collaborated with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office to conduct multiple searches of the area but have yet to find her.
For Those Who Are Curious
Today, a plane with the tail number N208NR is flying a grid pattern over a rural area between Willow Creek and Fortuna–Kneeland. The plane, a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan, flew out of Medford this morning about 8 a.m. Then began the grid pattern which, as of noon, stretches from Cow Creek almost to the Mad River and three quarters of the way south of Hwy 299 towards Hwy 36.
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Multiple Shark Encounters off the Mendocino Coast in the Last Two Weeks
Information from the Facebook page of California State Parks Mendocino:. In the last two weeks we have had 3 shark encounters [off the Mendocino Coast] ranging from a sighting by surfers at Virgin Creek to bumping, circling and following ocean kayakers at Laguna Point. Our most recent report was of a 12–16 foot Great White just north of Van Damme swimming under and circling kayakers.
Line to Sara Bareilles Concert Winds Throughout Old Town
All video and photos by Ryan Hutson. Okay, we admit it…we’re a little jealous of all those folks who got tickets to the free Sara Bareilles concert at Halvorsen Park on the Eureka Waterfront today. But the line to get in…whew! That’s one long line. We don’t envy...
Man Arrested for Attempted Murder in Deep SoHum
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 17, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted an operation at a property in the area of Cemetery Road in Blocksburg to locate a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. While on scene deputies located...
[UPDATE 2:52 p.m.] Vehicle Rolled Over on Union Street in Eureka
About 2:30 p.m., a single vehicle rolled over in the 3700 block of Union Street in Eureka. The single occupant, a woman, was briefly trapped and the Jaws of Life were requested. However, the woman managed to get out of the vehicle. There is oil in the roadway, and the...
PG&E Plans to Underground Infrastructure East of Willow Creek on 299
According to a press release this morning from Caltrans, PG&E plans to underground their utility lines east of Willow Creek between Cedar Flat and Del Loma on Hwy 299 in the coming year. Caltrans states, “PG&E is planning projects for the undergrounding of their infrastructure starting this year along multiple...
Rabid Fox Found Dead Under a Truck After Biting a Person and Attacking a Moving Vehicle
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Division of Environmental Health:. The Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) Public Health Laboratory, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health Viral and Rickettsial Disease Laboratory, confirmed that a fox found at the Lanphere Dunes in the Arcata area tested positive for rabies. The animal was brought into the lab for testing after being found dead under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife (USFWS) work truck on Lanphere Road.
SWAT Arrests Man in Blocksburg Today for Shooting Incident in Carlotta Last Week
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 17, 2022, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team conducted an operation at a...
Multiple Sheriff’s Deputies Respond to Juvenile Needing Help Near Samoa Bridge Friday Evening
On Friday evening about 8:15 p.m., a dispatcher relayed over the scanner that a juvenile was in trouble near the Samoa bridge. Law enforcement scrambled to respond to Hwy 255 north of Vance Avenue. The dispatcher relayed that the juvenile had said he was in the grass out of the...
Woman Arrested After Picking Up Pound of Meth From Parcel Center, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday October 11th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), received information that a...
