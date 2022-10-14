Greg grew up on a dairy farm in Ferndale, where he worked with his father Jim. He was an avid football player and absolutely loved the sport! He went on to play on the All County Team for the Wildcats! He loved it! He also loved fishing, hunting, camping, and pretty much anything that involved the great outdoors. He was a wonderful uncle to his many nephews and nieces.

