If you were young and impressionable in the days of the early internet, the days of MSN, forums and actually checking your inbox frequently, then you definitely came across chain mail. The practice has existed for centuries, before the invention of the internet. They are physical or virtual messages sent with the task to pass it on to others with bribes or threats attached. "Copy this message exactly and send to 10 friends within one hour or bad luck will follow!" was a typical epithet. Not with money, that's a Ponzi scheme, but with promises of good and bad luck. This can come in many forms, but the ones that really exploded were "creepypastas," a phenomenon of scary stories that are copied and pasted across the internet, and haunted chain letters.

8 HOURS AGO