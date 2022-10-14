Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Old People’ on Netflix, a German Horror Outing in Which Old People Become Murderous Zombies
Spooky Season MMXXII continues to ramp up with the usual annual onslaught of thrillers and horror movies, case in point Old People, a Netflix outing that essentially asserts that boomers are out-of-control zombies bringing about the end of civilization. TELL US SOMETHING WE DON’T ALREADY KNOW, Old People! I jest, sort of. This German creepfest imagines what might happen if geriatrics rose up with anger and vengeance for being treated poorly, which sounds like a halfway-decent horror-movie premise; let’s see if it offers us something fresh or just the same old doddering cliches. OLD PEOPLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
Print Magazine
Design Matters: Michael Kimmelman
Michael Kimmelman has been the architecture critic of The New York Times since 2011, writing about cities, public space, infrastructure, community development, public housing, equity, and the environment. He joins to talk about his extraordinary career in journalism and his new book, “The Intimate City: Walking New York.”. Debbie...
Collider
'All Jacked Up and Full of Worms' Review: Worm-Infused Drug Nightmare Will Make You Squirm | Fantastic Fest 2022
While horror is usually related to fear, the genre also works as an exploration of other very uncomfortable feelings, such as dread and disgust. We are not necessarily afraid when seeing explicit violence or eschatological scenes in a movie. Still, our bodies move away from the unnerving imagery, just as our eyes try to close to protect us from unspeakable terrors. Alex Phillips’ feature debut as a writer and director, All Jacked Up and Full of Worms, is all about evoking this feeling in the audience, a mission he sometimes fulfills too well. However, while Phillips' drug trip is disturbing enough to grab the attention of horror-fiends looking for the next maddening movie to watch, the result might be too disjointed to leave a lasting impression.
lootpress.com
Bride of Christ: a novel about sin and redemption from a writer who hopes to change the world…
Some readers might interpret Vincent Sweeney’s novel “The Bride of Christ” as an expression of common social problems; others might see it as a testament to his faith in Christianity. Whatever the interpretation of the work, one thing is for sure: the author has made a statement...
'Daily Wire' Host Who Called Anime 'Satanic' Blasted by Real Satanists
The Church of Satan clapped back at conservative commentator Matt Walsh on Twitter, writing: "Fairly safe to assume this guy has no idea what Satanism even is."
getnews.info
“The Immigrant” – New Book Resets Immigration Debate
Frederic Petrovsky’s heralded “The Immigrant” to be published Oct 25 by Koehler Books. October 18, 2022 – Frederic Petrovsky’s long-awaited new novel, THE IMMIGRANT, will be published October 25th by Koehler Books. Published simultaneously in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats, THE IMMIGRANT will be available at all online retail outs, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. An epic journey through a tumultuous period of history, The Immigrant will delight readers with its vivid portrayal of a world lost to time.
Print Magazine
Arts Thread & Gucci Announce the Winners for Global Graduate Design Show 2022
ARTS THREAD & GUCCI are pleased to announce the judges and public vote winners of the 2022 Global Design Graduate Show. This is the third edition of the Global Design Graduate Show which saw 5,489 students enter their work, surpassing the number of entries from 2021 & 2020, making this officially the biggest ever online showcase of graduating artists & designers worldwide.
A Plague Tale: Innocence recap — Explaining the story so far to prepare for Requiem
A Plague Tale: Requiem is officially here, and it continues to follow the adventures of Amicia and Hugo de Rune. Refresh your memory of the events that transpired in A Plague Tale: Innocence before you jump into the expanded sequel.
Why the book bans and censorship? Those who rule want to crush knowledge — and freedom
This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. August Wilson wrote 10 plays chronicling Black life in the 20th century. His favorite, "Joe Turner's Come and Gone," is set in 1911 in a boarding house in Pittsburgh's Hill District. The play's title comes from "Joe Turner's Blues," written in 1915 by W.C. Handy. That song refers to a man named Joe Turney, the brother of Peter Turney, who was the governor of Tennessee from 1893 to 1897. Joe Turney transported Black prisoners, chained in a coffle, along the roads from Memphis to the Tennessee State Penitentiary in Nashville. While en route, he handed over some of the convicts, for a commission, to white farmers. The prisoners he leased to the farmers worked for years in a system of convict leasing — slavery by another name.
Collider
'The Ring' and the Curse of Chain Mail Horror
If you were young and impressionable in the days of the early internet, the days of MSN, forums and actually checking your inbox frequently, then you definitely came across chain mail. The practice has existed for centuries, before the invention of the internet. They are physical or virtual messages sent with the task to pass it on to others with bribes or threats attached. "Copy this message exactly and send to 10 friends within one hour or bad luck will follow!" was a typical epithet. Not with money, that's a Ponzi scheme, but with promises of good and bad luck. This can come in many forms, but the ones that really exploded were "creepypastas," a phenomenon of scary stories that are copied and pasted across the internet, and haunted chain letters.
Edgar Everyone Releases Third Single, "Suddenly You Move"
Edgar Everyone's New Single Will Connect Edgar To EveryoneSika Senro. Edgar Everyone, aka Jules de Gasperis, has made music his whole life. The artist, who built up bands like Low Hum and Kunzite, is hitting the stride of getting the most personal in his solo music. Edgar Everyone launched not too long ago, and this Friday 10/14, he celebrates the release of his third single, “Suddenly You Move.” The indie rocker is releasing the single in the midst of a tour with another band as he ramps up to release his first EP. He is expecting it to be out in 2023, but the timeline is not set and he might welcome it as early as late 2022.
getnews.info
Author’s Tranquility Press Publishes the Revised Edition of Jessie Eldora Robertson’s Working Like a Man – My Adventures at Cluculz Lake Reflections on Working the Jobs
Renowned media and publicity company, Author’s Tranquility Press, announces the publication of the revised edition of Working Like a Man – My Adventures at Cluculz Lake Reflections on Working the Jobs, a memoir by freelance photographer and writer, Jessie Eldora Robertson. Jessie Eldora Robertson has added more value...
Review: A new collection from a master of the short story
“Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House) George Saunders is back with a new collection of short stories that feature his usual dystopian worlds and heartland characters whose lives and language have been fractured by social and economic pressures they barely understand. In the title story, “Liberation Day,” the...
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “Lev AC Rosen’s lushly rendered mystery, Lavender House, sets the detective novel on its head. There’s the dishonored policeman sitting on a barstool in 1950’s San Francisco and the elegant woman who slides in next to him with a job. But this femme’s wife has been murdered, and the day-drinking cop has been brutally ousted from his job for being gay. Rosen’s smart, bittersweet tale plays with the oldest truth of all: the price we pay for our identity in America.”
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
At the Smithsonian Institution, historian Jon Grinspan is a curator in charge of that part of the "Nation's Attic" that holds the objects of American democracy and politics. "I call this the fossil record," he said, "that just as the Smithsonian is known for its dinosaurs, these are the fossils of democracy."
Collider
'She Will' Explores Witchcraft as a Way of Empowerment
For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.
