Temporary promotions for enlisted soldiers continuing into fiscal 2023

WASHINGTON — A year ago, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston announced a “temporary” promotion policy across the Army’s enlisted force after backlogs in professional military education forced the Army to delay a new policy of training and educating the best-qualified NCOs before promoting them to the next grade.
New warfighting and leadership tools available from this center

The thinking that undergirds everything from what kind of weapon a soldier carries to how a combination of units and weapons converge on the battlefield happens at one place — the Combined Arms Center. The center is at the heart of the development of Multi-Domain Operations, the way the...
Winner chosen in first CENTCOM innovation ‘Shark Tank’ competition

U.S. Central Command hosted its first “Shark Tank”-style innovation competition in Tampa, Florida, on Friday, giving service members the chance to present creative ideas to the CENTCOM commander and a panel of experts. Sgt. Mickey Reeve, 24, was chosen as the competition’s inaugural winner for developing a training...
Army veteran dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — In the days since Dane Partridge was fatally wounded while serving as a volunteer soldier in Ukraine, his sister has found moments of comfort in surprising places: First, a misplaced baseball cap discovered in her laundry room, then in a photo of a battered pickup truck with only one tire intact.
Two veterans among those killed in Raleigh mass shooting

A Marine veteran-turned-police officer and a Navy veteran just weeks away from her wedding were among the victims of a deadly mass shooting last week in Raleigh, North Carolina. A 15-year-old gunman killed five people and injured several others on the night of Oct. 13 in the northeastern Raleigh neighborhood...
Army’s ‘mixed reality’ goggles left troops with headaches: report

Soldiers using an Army-specific version of Microsoft’s ”mixed reality” goggles suffered from “mission-affecting physical impairments,” a report from the Defense Department’s testing office revealed. The report, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, said soldiers complained of headaches, eyestrain and nausea, with 80% of those...
A full list of the 196 veterans running for Congress this year

Editors note: This story has been updated to reflect additional veterans running for Congress. More than one-third of all congressional races on the ballot this November will feature a veteran, and several could help decide which party wins control of the House and Senate next year. The 196 veterans who...
