BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed one person died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO