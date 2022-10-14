ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

actionnews5.com

Pilot dies in plane crash in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department responded to a downed aircraft on Old Smyrna Road on Tuesday morning. BPD confirmed one person died when a small plane crashed on Old Smyrna Road. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are at the scene to investigate the incident.
Tigers men’s soccer plays to draw with ranked foe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s soccer team played its 3rd top 25 matchup this season, hosting the 12th-ranked Bison of Lipscomb. The teams battled at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex Park where Lipscomb comes in with a 10-1-1 record, and the U of M at 6-3-3.
