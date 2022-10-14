Cineflix Rights has presold the new Australian crime drama Last King of The Cross to Sky, which will have an exclusive in Italy, the U.K., Ireland and Germany. Last King of The Cross is inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography charting his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, money or prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. It is an operatic story of two brothers who organize the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.

1 DAY AGO