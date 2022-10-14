Read full article on original website
GRB Scores MIPCOM Sales
AMC Iberia (Spain, Portugal) took on season three of Auction Kings. OSN (MENA) bagged a pair of factual series: Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Lens of Culture. SIC (Portugal) acquired five titles, among them Down to Earth with Zac Efron. The package also featured Pregnant & Dating, the documentary Remembering Whitney, Bobbi Kristina and Cinderella Bride.
Sky Picks Up Last King of The Cross
Cineflix Rights has presold the new Australian crime drama Last King of The Cross to Sky, which will have an exclusive in Italy, the U.K., Ireland and Germany. Last King of The Cross is inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography charting his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant with no education, money or prospects to Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul. It is an operatic story of two brothers who organize the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.
Really? Wins MIPJunior Project Pitch Teens/Tweens
Starlight Media’s live-action series Really? has won the MIPJunior Project Pitch in the teens/tweens category. The show centers on Vika, who has endured her insignificant life for 15 years and decides she is going to commit suicide. Her plan is interrupted as the war begins in Ukraine. Really? was...
Inter Medya Takes on Deception
Inter Medya has acquired the distribution rights for the drama Deception (Aldatmak), broadcast on ATV on Thursday nights in Turkey. Produced by TIMS&B Productions (Bitter Lands), Deception stars Vahide Perçin, Ercan Kesal, Mustafa Uğurlu, Yusuf Çim and Feyza Sevil Güngör. Murat Saraçoğlu, who also directed Bitter Lands, serves as director, and Yıldız Tunc, the screenwriter of Bitter Lands, is writing.
Banijay to Take Reality Series The Hotel Global
Banijay has secured the global rights for the Argentinean reality competition series The Hotel. Produced by Diego Guebel’s BOXFISH for Canal 13 in Argentina, where it is known locally as El Hotel, the competition reality series sees 16 celebrity contestants isolate themselves for four months in a luxury hotel on the outskirts of a city—but with one catch: the luxury establishment does not employ any staff.
Tim Davie, Tom Fussell Talk BBC Creativity, Global Ambitions
In Cannes today to receive the inaugural Studio of Distinction Award at MIPCOM, Tim Davie and Tom Fussell outlined BBC Studios’ global ambitions and the pubcaster’s emphasis on innovation and impactful content. Fussell, CEO of BBC Studios, opened the Media Mastermind Keynote by outlining the gains at the...
U.S. Presale for Marie Antoinette
Banijay Rights has presold the new eight-part historical drama Marie Antoinette to PBS Distribution in the U.S. The U.S. deal marks the latest international sale for the CANAL+ Creation Originale, produced by Banijay Studios France, CAPA Drama and Les Gens. Banijay Rights also presold the drama to BBC Two in the U.K. and BBC First in Australia.
MIPCOM Spotlight: HappyKids
HappyKids, powered by Future Today, is a leading streaming service housing some of the most popular and established children’s programming brands. “Whether you’re a content creator and producer or an advertiser, you need to know about the distribution and engagement opportunities we can provide,” says Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today.
Banijay UK Acquires Mam Tor Productions
Banijay UK has acquired Mam Tor Productions, which is behind the hit BBC One drama Chloe. Mam Tor focuses on high-end, contemporary and original returning series and works predominantly with new talent, women and other underrepresented groups. Its latest series, the six-part original drama Chloe, was a hit for BBC One earlier in the year and was acquired by Amazon Prime Video.
LEONINE Studios Sells Troppo to Viaplay, Amazon Freevee
LEONINE Studios has licensed the SVOD rights for the crime drama Troppo to Viaplay for the Nordics, the Netherlands, Poland and the Baltic region, while Amazon Freevee acquired the AVOD rights for Germany and the U.K. Based on the successful Crimson Lake novel series written by New York Times best-selling...
Creation Entertainment & Magic Frame Team for BuddyBots
Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation are partnering for the new animated series BuddyBots. The series follows a group of robots and two teen protagonists, chronicling their adventures in a sci-fi animated world where learning and family are some of the most important values. Emmy Award winner Louis Elman (Early Man, Brave, The Imitation Game, V for Vendetta) will be the voice director for the show.
Passion Pictures Hires for Animation
Passion Pictures has tapped Academy Award-winning director Alan Barillaro as a creative director for its animation division. Barillaro is the Oscar-winning writer and director behind the animated short film Piper (2016). He spent nearly 25 years at Pixar Animation Studios, animating feature films from A Bug’s Life (1998) to Lightyear (2022).
BBC Studios Takes Full Ownership of Sid Gentle Films
BBC Studios has moved to full ownership of Sid Gentle Films, behind the hit drama Killing Eve. The company was founded in 2013 by Sally Woodward Gentle, with Lee Morris and Henrietta Colvin. BBC Studios has been a 51 percent investor since 2018. Sid Gentle Films’ productions include The Durrells...
Julianne Moore Joins New Sky & AMC Drama
Academy Award- and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (Still Alice, Far From Heaven) is set to star in to the new Sky original and AMC Networks drama Mary & George. Written by DC Moore (Killing Eve, Temple), Mary & George is based on the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her son to seduce King James I and become his lover. Through her scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled mother and son in England.
New Factual Kids’ Titles for CBBC & CBeebies
BBC Children’s has unveiled a slate of new series focusing on the environment, local history and world stories for CBBC and CBeebies. Among the new titles is My Life, a series of individual documentary films that follow the highs and lows of children across the world. The “My Life: Rapping for Change” episode centers on 8-year-old singer-rappers born and raised in Mathare, one of the biggest slum areas in Kenya.
TV Kids Screenings Festival: Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go
On offer from Epic Story Media at MIPCOM this week, Luna, Chip & Inkie: Adventure Rangers Go is a music-filled series for the 4-to-6 set. The 40×11-minute series, among the highlights of the TV Kids Screenings Festival, is centered on three enthusiastic problem-solvers whose big imaginations land them in the most hilarious situations.
Space Nova Season Two Underway
SLR Productions is working on a second season of the original CGI animated series Space Nova for ABC ME. The 15×22-minute season has received production funding from both Screen Australia and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation (ACTF), as well as development funding from ABC ME and Create NSW. Space Nova will be co-produced with Giggle Garage in Malaysia and distributed internationally by ZDF Studios, with ACTF representing the series across Australia and New Zealand.
PoC Studios Preps Sky & Luna
People of Culture Studios (PoC Studios) is working with Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Big Hero 6), Creation Station and Composition Media on the 3D family animated movie Sky & Luna. Based on the original IP from Creation Station, Sky & Luna follows as lonely 11-year-old Sky finds a...
Cineflix Rights Closes Slew of Sales in the Nordics
Cineflix Rights has sold more than 100 hours of content from its scripted slate to platforms and broadcasters across the Nordics. Season two of the crime series Whitstable Pearl, produced by Buccaneer Media, was picked up by SVT (Sweden), Yle (Finland), TV2 (Denmark), NRK (Norway) and Acorn TV (Nordics). Viaplay...
Dandelooo Scores Presale for Fantastic Antics
Dandelooo has presold the 2D comedy edutainment series Fantastic Antics to the kids’ educational platform Da Vinci. Produced by Les Films Jack Fébus, the series sees three heroes cross eras, territories and ancient societies to introduce children to historical cultures and show how they were the foundation of modern civilization.
