Let's get to know the happy newlyweds and find out if this marriage between an Indiana man and a Mountain Dew is legal. Sure, this is a brilliant marketing ploy from the creative department of Mountain Dew or Pepsi-Cola company. And yes, we're all just feeding the hyper, over-caffeinated beast by talking about it. However, can we ignore the fact that an Indiana man just became world-famous by marrying a can of Hard Mountain Dew? Can this relation-sip last or will it fizzle out?

AVON, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO