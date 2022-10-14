ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 WBCKFM

3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan

'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Anti-Trans Bill Could Send Parents to Prison for Life

An extreme new Michigan house bill shows a new level of hatred toward transgender children and their parents. On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Michigan House Bill 6454 was introduced. If this bill becomes law, helping your transgender child would result in a felony child abuse charge. If you are a parent of a transgender child, and you follow medical guidelines and get them gender-affirming care, you could go to prison for life. According to the bill posted at Michigan.gov it was sponsored by the 5 Republicans below:
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Has a Hurricane Ever Hit Michigan?

Michigan is so far away from the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico it's crazy to think a hurricane could touch us. Or is it?. The answer to that question is complicated and very surprising. The closest hurricanes on the East side of the United States occur in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, which is nearly 1,000 miles away. Here's how the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a hurricane,
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Is This the Safest City in Michigan?

The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Two Guys From Michigan Visit Alcatraz: Here’s What They Saw

There are a number of famous prisons in the country: Sing-Sing, Leavenworth, Folsom Prison, Attica, San Quentin, Riker’s Island…..but the most famous, legendary, talked-about prison was Alcatraz. Alcatraz was where the famous and infamous gangsters, mobsters, and criminals were sent: Al Capone, Robert Stroud (the Birdman of Alcatraz),...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Bobcats Are Being Spotted In Lower Michigan, Are They A Threat?

Bobcats are being spotted more and more in lower Michigan, but do they pose any threat?. One of my hobbies is setting up trail cameras to watch deer from June all the way to the end of January. I like to watch the deer horns grow, plus monitor the deer in my area to know which deer to harvest and which deer to let grow longer.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

[WATCH] 7 of the Scariest Movies Set in Michigan

1. Barbarian - Detroit. The movie Barbarian is about a young woman who travels to the city of Detroit for a job interview. She gets to her Airbnb rental to find that the house has been double-booked by a creepy man. According to IMDb,. "Against her better judgment, she decides...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Indiana Man Marries a Mountain Dew, But is it Legal?

Let's get to know the happy newlyweds and find out if this marriage between an Indiana man and a Mountain Dew is legal. Sure, this is a brilliant marketing ploy from the creative department of Mountain Dew or Pepsi-Cola company. And yes, we're all just feeding the hyper, over-caffeinated beast by talking about it. However, can we ignore the fact that an Indiana man just became world-famous by marrying a can of Hard Mountain Dew? Can this relation-sip last or will it fizzle out?
AVON, IN
95.3 WBCKFM

Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy