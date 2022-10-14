ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 4

Related
UPI News

Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
TOWSON, MD
AOL Corp

23 lottery winners who lost millions

The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Independent

Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks

Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
DES PLAINES, IL
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy