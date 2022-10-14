Entreprenuership students raise money and awareness for mental health

What started as a way to fill a requirement for their entrepreneurship minor, juniors Jamie Delas and Suzanne Breen hope their mental health crowdfunding project will unite the MSU community for years to come.

Breen and Delas started a crowdfunding project to raise money for Mental Health America, or MHA, a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and preventing mental illness. MHA has several programs including education and outreach, research and innovation, policy and advocacy and information and referral services.

MSU's entrepreneurship and innovation minor requires students to complete two experiences on top of 15 credits. Breen approached Delas with the idea of fundraising because she wanted to do something "out of the norm."

Delas suggested making their cause Mental Health America because mental health impacts the whole MSU community.

"Whether they personally have dealt with something or know someone affected by it, I'm sure everyone can relate to it," Delas said.

The pair's first step was to create an Instagram account to raise awareness about their project. Every day a motivational quote or message related to mental health is posted to the account, @mha_msu. Breen said the goal of the account is to get their name out before they begin promoting fundraisers.

"Once we have the individual food fundraisers finalized, we will be able to promote it on there and tell our following what day and time it is going to be, in hopes that they'll go enjoy it," Breen said.

So far, Breen and Delas have finalized two fundraisers. The first is with Poke Fresh, located at 551 E. Grand River Ave., on Oct. 27, and the second is with Detroit Wing Company, located at 437 E. Grand River Ave., on Nov. 11. They said they hope to work with More Than Vintage in the future.

Another fundraiser the pair have been preparing for is a tabling event at the Union in late October. They ordered custom silicone bracelets to give out to anyone who donates more than a dollar to MHA. A major goal of the project is to bring together the MSU community, Breen said.

"We hope to make it more of a community thing rather than just a one-time fundraiser," Breen said. "We'd love it if each year, a couple of entrepreneurship minor students held an MHA fundraiser. It can try to be ever growing."