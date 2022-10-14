ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Entreprenuership students raise money and awareness for mental health

By Vivian Barrett
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 5 days ago

What started as a way to fill a requirement for their entrepreneurship minor, juniors Jamie Delas and Suzanne Breen hope their mental health crowdfunding project will unite the MSU community for years to come.

Breen and Delas started a crowdfunding project to raise money for Mental Health America, or MHA, a national nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health and preventing mental illness. MHA has several programs including education and outreach, research and innovation, policy and advocacy and information and referral services.

MSU's entrepreneurship and innovation minor requires students to complete two experiences on top of 15 credits. Breen approached Delas with the idea of fundraising because she wanted to do something "out of the norm."

Delas suggested making their cause Mental Health America because mental health impacts the whole MSU community.

"Whether they personally have dealt with something or know someone affected by it, I'm sure everyone can relate to it," Delas said.

The pair's first step was to create an Instagram account to raise awareness about their project. Every day a motivational quote or message related to mental health is posted to the account, @mha_msu. Breen said the goal of the account is to get their name out before they begin promoting fundraisers.

"Once we have the individual food fundraisers finalized, we will be able to promote it on there and tell our following what day and time it is going to be, in hopes that they'll go enjoy it," Breen said.

So far, Breen and Delas have finalized two fundraisers. The first is with Poke Fresh, located at 551 E. Grand River Ave., on Oct. 27, and the second is with Detroit Wing Company, located at 437 E. Grand River Ave., on Nov. 11. They said they hope to work with More Than Vintage in the future.

Another fundraiser the pair have been preparing for is a tabling event at the Union in late October. They ordered custom silicone bracelets to give out to anyone who donates more than a dollar to MHA. A major goal of the project is to bring together the MSU community, Breen said.

"We hope to make it more of a community thing rather than just a one-time fundraiser," Breen said. "We'd love it if each year, a couple of entrepreneurship minor students held an MHA fundraiser. It can try to be ever growing."

The State News, Michigan State University

Role of Title IX in Stanley's departure is starkly different than past leaders' downfalls

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. is the third consecutive MSU president to resign amidst controversies relating to Title IX and Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct, or RVSM, on campus - though Stanley's resignation is for starkly different reasons than those of his predecessors. Stanley gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of resignation on Oct. 13. Stanley's resignation followed the month-long controversy which shrouded the board and president regarding the resignation of former Dean of the Broad School of Business Sanjay Gupta after his failure to report sexual misconduct and MSU's failure to properly certify Title IX reports. Past presidents and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Bringing the magic to MSU: 2 student magicians share the art of the trick

True to this year's homecoming theme, some students are quite literally "bringing the magic." Theatrical and film acting freshman Preston Lyford and statistics and political theory sophomore Connor Croft are both practicing magicians, who find joy in sharing the magic in their everyday lives - not just for homecoming week. Preston LyfordLyford placed a deck of cards in my hands and told me to hold them still.He used my phone to take a picture of me and my handful of cards and handed the phone back to me. When I held the cards, it seemed as though half of the deck faced...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's first Raising Cane's opens tomorrow in East Lansing

Michigan's first Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is set to open on Grand River Avenue tomorrow, and the grand opening includes multiple draws for the community.Twenty customers will be selected to receive free Cane's for a year at the early morning event. Submissions for the drawing will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The winners will be announced at 9 a.m.The restaurant, located at 301 Grand River Ave., off the corner of M.A.C. Avenue, will serve customers from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday to Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU Museum hosts free, themed celebrations

The MSU Museum will be hosting special events ranging from silent discos, holiday festivities and game nights on the first Friday of every month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. These events offer free food and games and tickets are free for students. "Our First Fridays program provides students with unique and just outright fun ways to explore the museum outside of our normal hours," MSU Museum Graduate Assistant Berkley Sorrells said in a press release. "From dancing with the dinosaurs to carnival games, it has been very exciting to help develop engaging events to welcome MSU students into the...
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU alumni share their homecoming traditions

The hearts of Michigan State University alumni are captured every year by annual homecoming celebrations. Festivities like campus-wide tailgates, parades through East Lansing and the homecoming football game attract hundreds of former Spartans.Alumni venture from far and wide to reconnect with old friends and remember their love for their alma mater.﻿To start a trip and respark the connection to MSU, a drive through campus is a must for many. The changing landscape of both campus and the city continue to surprise returning alumni.﻿"The tallest thing used to be a parking garage and now you guys have high rises all over...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU students confused, concerned about cause of Stanley's resignation

MSU students cite confusion following President Stanley's resignation notice. On Thursday morning, President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. gave the Board of Trustees a 90-day notice of his resignation, promoted by the board's month-long discussion of his contract. Stanley informed the MSU community of his decision via an emailed video. In the nearly five-minute video, he stated that he can no longer "in good conscience, continue to serve this board as constituted." "I know that it's been a big issue," business sophomore Tabby Basha said. "Everyone was talking about how it feels very two-sided, one side on President Stanley's and the other side was...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

MSU professors 'devastated' after President Stanley's resignation

Three MSU professors that co-authored an open letter of discontent with MSU's Board of Trustees expressed displeasure with President Samuel L. Stanley Jr's resignation notice.Stanley announced his resignation in a video emailed to students, faculty and staff Thursday morning. "It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students, faculty, staff and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university," the email read. Stanley's resignation will be effective in 90 days.The September letter from the professors called out the board, asking trustees for more transparency while they were in discussion over Stanley's contract. The letter also...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

President Samuel L. Stanley Jr.'s resignation: A timeline

A tumultuous two months for MSU leadership ended with President Samuel L. Stanley announcing his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 13, with a video message sent to the MSU community. How did we get here? Watch for the important dates on the eight weeks leading up to the resignation, disputes between the Board of Trustees and how the MSU community has handled it all.Reporting by Morgan Womack, Vivian Barrett and Wendy Guzman. Video Production by Chloe Trofatter.Subscribe to our channel and visit us at: https://statenews.com/ The State News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thesnews/The State News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/statenews/The State News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thesnews
EAST LANSING, MI
