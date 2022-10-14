Read full article on original website
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
This Houston man has given away over $1 billionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Tastiest Soul Food Restaurants
As the weather cools, we’ve culled through Houston’s best soul food restaurants. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
cw39.com
Check out these two Houston Italian eateries that are ranked best in the US
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s getting closer to the holiday season and that means calories are being counted less and less (as they should be); for Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it’s time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
Listed at $3.7M, Houston's 'Darth Vader House' is the ultimate bachelor pad
With its black rock and sharp edges, the Houston home resembles something from 'Star Wars.'
Woodlands Online& LLC
Fast food robbery results in prison for Houston man
HOUSTON, TX -- A 26-year-old man has been sent to federal prison following his role in a series of robberies in the Houston area, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marco Ruelas pleaded guilty Aug. 9, 2021. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Ruelas to serve 234 months in...
cw39.com
Chilly air alert! Temperatures in the 40s and 30s coming for Southeast Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Don’t get caught off guard. A legit cold front is moving through Houston, bringing a couple of cool days and cold nights. The coldest temperatures settle in Wednesday morning when lows drop to the mid and low 40s for most of our region. There could even be a few 30s in rural areas north of Houston, as well as southern parts of East Texas. Thursday morning will be another cold one in the 40s.
Eater
11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day
Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
fox26houston.com
Houston Army veteran vanished during bike ride 4-years ago, family says they never received media coverage
HOUSTON - FOX 26 is dedicated to shining a light on the thousands of people who have vanished from the greater Houston area who have vanished without a trace. In this edition of "The Missing," FOX 26's Gabby Hart highlights an army veteran who went for a bike ride and never came home.
Click2Houston.com
United relaunches nonstop service to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON – Welcome back to the ‘land down under!’ United Airlines will relaunch direct, nonstop flights to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport later this month. In a news release, service between Houston and Sydney will begin Friday, Oct. 28, and will operate every Sunday,...
Eater
14 of Houston’s Best Steak Nights
With establishments like B&B Butchers, Georgia James, Gatsby’s, and Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, it’s easy to know where to go for a top-notch steak in Houston. Fortunately, specially-scheduled Steak Nights have been a Houston bar tradition since the percolation of the city’s vibrant dining scene, and many locals know that some of the most flavorful and affordable steaks are being cooked up in more casual places like bars, breweries, or restaurants that are certainly not steakhouses.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Rapidly Growing Texas Pizza Joint Joins Forces With Kroger for In-Store Locations
Support informative articles like this one for only $25, and we’ll send you a gift! Limited supply available; click for details. Khanh Nguyen, a Klein Forest High School and University of Houston graduate, first started Zalat Pizza in 2015 after relocating to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and it wasn’t until December 2021 when he returned to open one in his former hometown. Clearly though, Nguyen is betting big on the Bayou City, as there are already five additional Zalat Pizzas in the Greater Houston area, and a sixth coming to Memorial City. Now, two nearby towns are the sites of a new joint venture with Kroger grocery stores. Zalat Pizza is opening in-store locations, first at Cypress Towne Lake Marketplace at 9703 Barker Cypress on October 21 and then at Conroe Marketplace at 341 South Loop 336 West, in December.
Study: The ground is gradually sinking in some Houston neighborhoods
HOUSTON — A University of Houston analysis of water and oil wells in the Houston metro has uncovered gradual sinking of the ground, causing significant problems for neighborhoods. This is happening in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs, like Katy, Spring, The Woodlands, Fresno and Mont Belvieu. Groundwater,...
Thrillist
The Best Sports Bars in Houston
With so many worthy craft breweries, fancy cocktail bars, and bespoke wine bars in Houston, the good ol’ sports bar often gets overlooked. But Houston is stacked with ‘em, and some ace ones at that. Whether you’re looking for high-end sporting clubs dripping in flatscreens or a grungy, no-frills pub where everybody doesn’t need to know your name because they’re watching the damn game, these Houston sports bars are a slam dunk. Or a grand slam…or whatever other analogy works with the games you’ll be watching today. Here’s where to get your fill of grub, booze, and sports in Houston.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Tex-Mex
Back in the day, a place like El Tiempo Cantina was simply known as “Mexican food” and maybe that’s still how the meals served in its locations are known in non-Texas parts of the country. Houston’s proximity to Mexico and the strong focus on international cuisine here means El Tiempo must be classified as “Tex-Mex” to not confuse fine diners with authentic Mexican cooking, dishes indigenous to places like Oaxaca and coastal Mexico. One thing that’s clear, no matter what you call it, El Tiempo's is the best food of its kind in Houston.
Milk Mustache Opening Second Houston Storefront This Fall
This cookie shop will ship to your doorstep or offer sweet smells and treats in-store.
fox7austin.com
Human remains in Wilco identified as missing Houston man
After seven months, the family of missing musician Timothy Perez finally have some answers. Right now, authorities do not believe foul play is involved, still, the case is raising questions.
Click2Houston.com
The future of COVID-19 in Houston
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Houston is registering a large decrease in coronavirus cases, according to figures provided by the Department of Health. Still, medical professionals are encouraging people to be vigilant as we head into the busy holiday season. The...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Breakfast - Midtown
In a world that’s moving in all kinds of weird directions, one thing remains constant. And that’s that the breakfast klub is one of the best breakfast joints in town. Join the “klub” to see why in the form of gorgeously crisp wings and waffles, house eggs benny on a biscuit smothered in turkey hollandaise, and Southern-style catfish and grits. Your epic breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
cw39.com
2 people injured in north Houston shooting, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in north Houston on Sunday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m., when Houston police said they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound. His girlfriend was also in the car but was not injured.
