Bully Ray Says Two Top WWE Stars Are Genuinely Too Nice To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how top WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are genuinely too nice to be on Brock Lesnar's level or that next level bada** and that's also the reason he thinks has held them back in their careers despite them already having amazing careers.
Dave Mastiff Explains How Triple H, Shawn Michaels Have Helped His Career
During his recent chat with PWMania, former WWE NXT UK Superstar "Bomber" Dave Mastiff explained the impact WWE Hall Of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his career. Mastiff also discussed "the joy" of NXT UK, and more. Check out the highlights below. On Shawn Michaels and...
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
Eric Bischoff Talks Raven Not Having A Backstory After Debuting In WCW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he put heat on himself for not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.
RVD Recalls CM Punk Telling Him About A Backstage Meeting In WWE's Version Of ECW
Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a number of pro wrestling topics. During the discussion, "Mr. Monday Night" spoke about CM Punk telling him about a backstage meeting in WWE's version of ECW and his code of ethics. Featured below are some of the highlights. On...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion
What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
Vince Russo Reveals Who He Thinks Should Dethrone Roman Reigns
Vince Russo revealed who he feels should be the one to knock "The Tribal Chief" out of his spot at "The Head of the Table" in WWE. Featured below is an excerpt from a new episode of Writing With Vince Russo where the former WWE writer touches on this topic with his thoughts.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
Two Huge Matches Made Official For The WWE's Crown Jewel Event
Last night's episode of WWE RAW saw The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) make their WWE in-ring return following their recent return to the company with a win over Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis). After the match, The Judgment Day made their way out and interrupted The O.C., which would lead to both sides exchanging words to set up AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio for later in the night.
WWE Hall Of Famer Explains How He Got His Ring Name
During the latest recording of Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, WWE Hall Of Famer Ricky Steamboat discussed the origins of his in-ring moniker. Check out athe highlights below. “When I came down to Florida in 1976, I walked into the office and Eddie Graham said, ‘I remember you, kid. When you were in high school, you wrestled Mike.’ He says, ‘Rick Blood is a great wrestling name. But that’s for heels. Blood, that’s for heels.’ He said, ‘I’d like to call you Ricky Steamboat. We had a guy here in the late ’60s and through the early ’70s, that campaigned here. His name was Sammy Steamboat, he was from Hawaii. And I’m going to start putting your name out there, but I’m not going to call you his son. I’m going to start listing you as a nephew. You’re the nephew of Sammy Steamboat.”
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Opens New Website, Top 10 Moments From Raw (Video)
-- Following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has been added to official WWE YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware recently announced that he's started a new website:. Koko B. Ware is...
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
WWE Raw Talk Recap (10/17): Elias, Baron Corbin, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured Elias, and more. Check it out:. -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host, Matt Camp. -The hosts highlight...
Triple H Comments on WWE's Creative Strategy With Bray Wyatt's Return
-- WWE CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque spoke to the Wrap about Bray Wyatt's successful return to the company, specifically discussing the buzz that the White Rabbit storyline generated. Here's what he said:. “We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we...
