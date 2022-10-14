Read full article on original website
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Today's Special Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full lineup for today's special episode of Dark, which features 7 matchups such as The Dark Order's Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds and Preston "10" Vance vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson and Jordano, Hikaru Shida vs. Vanessa Kraven, Mo Jabari and Jake O’Reilly vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz and Dante Martin vs. The Factory's QT Marshall.
AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Special Tuesday Night Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley put his AEW World Title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page, current Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defend her Interim AEW Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho defend his title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and PAC) put their titles on the line against "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor).
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Cameron Grimes def. Akira Tozawa in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander def. Duke Hudson in a Singles Match. WWE...
Planned Matches, Segments & Notes For Tonight's WWE Raw (Spoilers)
Below is the lineup and some notes for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw as per fightfulselect.com:. - Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz: If Lumis wins, he gets a contract. - JBL is planned for a return tonight, complete with entrance. Baron Corbin will be with him. - Elias' return will...
AEW Dark Recap (10/18): Toronto, Ontario, Canada
AEW recently had an episode of their weekly Dark show, which airs on the promotion's official YouTube channel every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. Today's special episode of AEW Dark, which took place from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, saw Dante Martin take on The Factory's QT Marshall in the main event.
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will hold an episode of WWE RAW later tonight inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and it was previously announced that brand-new WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship against Matt Riddle. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE Monday...
AEW Announces Four Matches For This Friday's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's AEW Dynamite, the four matches that will be taking place on this Friday's episode of AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Preston “10” Vance will face RUSH in Singles action, Penelope Ford will face Willow Nightingale in Women's Division Singles action and current FTW Champion HOOK will defend his FTW Championship against Ari Daivari.
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
AEW Dynamite Results (10/18/2022): Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH.
It's Tuesday, and this week you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from Cincinnati, Ohio for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH title against Dalton Castle, as well as Death Triangle putting their AEW Trios Tag-Team titles on-the-line against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.
AEW Road To Cincinnati Special Preview For Tonight's Stacked Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before tonight's stacked show in Cincinnati, OH. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview. Featured on...
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
Backstage News on WWE Officials Who Are Leading Tonight's Monday Night Raw
-- As noted earlier, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is absent from tonight's WWE Raw, the first time he hasn't physically been at a TV event since coming into power earlier this year. In his absence, Brian James (aka Road Dogg) is the main person heading things up with Ed Koskey and Michael Hayes also providing support with the three of leading the creative process. With HHH not there, it is said to very much be a "team effort."
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
The main event of last Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match take place for the WWE Intercontinental Title, while the main event segment saw Bray Wyatt cut an in-ring promo following his highly-anticipated return at last Saturday night's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Fightful Select recently revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.
Jim Cornette Talks The Good Brothers Returning To The WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed topics such as The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) making their WWE return on a recent episode of WWE RAW and what that means for the promotion going forward.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 11,223 tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling a total of 7,394 tickets, WWE's SmackDown selling a total of 6,395 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 4,790 total tickets.
WWE News: WWE Hall Of Famer Opens New Website, Top 10 Moments From Raw (Video)
-- Following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, a fresh edition of WWE Top 10 has been added to official WWE YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware recently announced that he's started a new website:. Koko B. Ware is...
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With Special Guest "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard (Video)
It's Tuesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for this week's two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As always, ahead of tonight's show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW's official YouTube channel and...
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.274 million viewers, with a rating of 0.54 in the key 18-49 demo. This is up 1.38% from last week’s final viewership of 2.243 million viewers for the Extreme Rules go-home episode as well as the season premiere.
