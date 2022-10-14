Read full article on original website
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
News On Ticket Sales For This Tuesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Tuesday inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle.
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Special Tuesday Night Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's special Tuesday night episode of AEW Dynamite will see reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley put his AEW World Title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page, current Interim AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defend her Interim AEW Women's World Title against Hikaru Shida, ROH World Champion "The Ocho" Chris Jericho defend his title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix and PAC) put their titles on the line against "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor).
Bully Ray Says Two Top WWE Stars Are Genuinely Too Nice To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how top WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are genuinely too nice to be on Brock Lesnar's level or that next level bada** and that's also the reason he thinks has held them back in their careers despite them already having amazing careers.
Kurt Angle On Why He Believes John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed why he believes John Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE Superstar of all time. He’s the one with 16 world titles, all WWE world titles, no one else has done that.”
AEW News: Chris Jericho Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension Increasing Responsibilties
-- AEW announced this morning that Chris Jericho has signed a contract extension to remain with the company through 2025. With the new deal, Jericho will expand his responsibilities to include roles as a producer and a creative advisor while continuing to mentor young talent. CHRIS JERICHO SIGNS EXTENSION WITH...
Eric Bischoff Talks Raven Not Having A Backstory After Debuting In WCW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he put heat on himself for not creating a backstory for Raven following his WCW debut and how that did not allow the audience to understand Raven's character and truly grasp the frame of mind he was in.
Kevin Nash Talks About Potential nWo Night On WWE Raw, Comments On DX Reunion
What did Kevin Nash think of the recent D-Generation X reunion on WWE Monday Night Raw?. The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about this during the latest installment of his "Kliq This" podcast. Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic...
AEW Star MJF Reveals His Goals In Professional Wrestling
Top All Elite Wrestling Star MJF recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling show, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he loves WWE Star Happy Corbin and how there is mutual respect between them. MJF said:. “I love Happy Corbin. I just think it’s mutual respect....
AEW Dynamite Results (10/18/2022): Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH.
It's Tuesday, and this week you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from Cincinnati, Ohio for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH title against Dalton Castle, as well as Death Triangle putting their AEW Trios Tag-Team titles on-the-line against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.
Jim Cornette Talks The Good Brothers Returning To The WWE
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed topics such as The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) making their WWE return on a recent episode of WWE RAW and what that means for the promotion going forward.
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
Triple H Comments on WWE's Creative Strategy With Bray Wyatt's Return
-- WWE CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque spoke to the Wrap about Bray Wyatt's successful return to the company, specifically discussing the buzz that the White Rabbit storyline generated. Here's what he said:. “We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we...
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Would Be As Big As Steve Austin vs. The Rock
Ric Flair remains his daughter's biggest fan. "The Nature Boy" spoke on a recent episode of his "To Be The Man" podcast about how he feels a Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair match at WrestleMania would be as big as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Featured...
Dalton Castle Shares Ironic Story About Past Match At "Stop The Violence" Show
Dalton Castle recently spoke with Alison Rosen for an interview on her "Is Your New Best Friend" podcast. During the discussion, the former ROH Champion who challenges Chris Jericho for the title on tonight's AEW Dynamite, shared a story about a past match at a "Stop The Violence" show. Featured...
Vince Russo Reveals Who He Thinks Should Dethrone Roman Reigns
Vince Russo revealed who he feels should be the one to knock "The Tribal Chief" out of his spot at "The Head of the Table" in WWE. Featured below is an excerpt from a new episode of Writing With Vince Russo where the former WWE writer touches on this topic with his thoughts.
Dave Mastiff Explains How Triple H, Shawn Michaels Have Helped His Career
During his recent chat with PWMania, former WWE NXT UK Superstar "Bomber" Dave Mastiff explained the impact WWE Hall Of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his career. Mastiff also discussed "the joy" of NXT UK, and more. Check out the highlights below. On Shawn Michaels and...
