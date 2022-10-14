Read full article on original website
News On Ticket Sales For This Tuesday’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite this coming Tuesday inside the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Title against one-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle.
Report: WWE Cancels Day 1 PLE in January; Rumors of Big Changes to Next Year's Schedule Coming
-- WWE's latest premium live event, Day 1, has reportedly been canceled after only one year. The event, which debuted last year on January 1 in Atlanta, GA, was already rumored to be undergoing significant changes but Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that the show is completely canceled with no brands of a restructure or rebrand. With the cancelation, WWE currently has no PLE scheduled between November's Survivor Series and January's Royal Rumble.
AEW Rampage Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Show, Draws Twenty-Fifth Highest Total Audience Of The Year
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 458,000 viewers, with a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is up 13.37% from this past week’s 404,000 total viewers. Last Friday night's 0.17 rating is up...
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matches, including Frankie Kazarian vs. Matt Blackmon, Athena vs. Jody Threat, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Junior Benito and Dylan Davis, Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue and Madison Rayne and Jessika Neri and Jeremy Profit vs. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.
WWE Raw Spoiler: Hall of Famer Scheduled for Tonight's Raw and Possibly More
-- Fightfulselect is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled for tonight's Monday Night Raw. JBL was most recently on WWE Smackdown last month recruiting Happy Corbin in what appeared to be some sort of storyline for the latter, but nothing has since been mentioned. --...
AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight's Show In Cincinnati, OH. (10/18/2022)
It's Tuesday, and this week you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from Cincinnati, Ohio for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Chris Jericho defending his ROH title against Dalton Castle, as well as Death Triangle putting their AEW Trios Tag-Team titles on-the-line against Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will hold an episode of WWE RAW later tonight inside the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and it was previously announced that brand-new WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship against Matt Riddle. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE Monday...
Jim Cornette Says Top AEW Star Should Go To The WWE As Quickly As Possible
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how AEW TNT Champion Wardlow should go to the WWE as quickly as possible because he feels Wardlow's booking in AEW for the past three months has not lived up to the AEW TNT Champion's level and what he truly deserves.
Planned Matches, Segments & Notes For Tonight's WWE Raw (Spoilers)
Below is the lineup and some notes for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw as per fightfulselect.com:. - Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz: If Lumis wins, he gets a contract. - JBL is planned for a return tonight, complete with entrance. Baron Corbin will be with him. - Elias' return will...
News On Ticket Sales For The WWE's Royal Rumble Event
WWE is set to hold their WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and this Premium Live Event is the beginning of the road to the WWE's WrestleMania 39 Event. According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 28,404 total...
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With Special Guest "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard (Video)
It's Tuesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for this week's two-hour episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As always, ahead of tonight's show, Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez check in via AEW's official YouTube channel and...
Triple H Comments on WWE's Creative Strategy With Bray Wyatt's Return
-- WWE CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque spoke to the Wrap about Bray Wyatt's successful return to the company, specifically discussing the buzz that the White Rabbit storyline generated. Here's what he said:. “We asked ourselves how we could bring back Bray Wyatt in the most engaging way possible. So we...
Mike Chioda Reveals He Was Shocked To See Cody Rhodes Return To The WWE
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda appeared on an episode of the "Universal Wrestling" Podcast to discuss topics such as how shocked he was to see "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes leave AEW and return to the WWE earlier this year. Mike Chioda said:. “AEW’s got a hell of a lot...
Kevin Owens Announces He Will Be on Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT
-- WWE superstar Kevin Owens posted a video on Twitter today where he is talking to someone or maybe the audience, revealing that he will be making an appearance on tonight's episode of NXT as requested by Shawn Michaels. He will essentially be there to moderate a segment between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh, who are set to battle at Halloween Havoc later month for the NXT championship. Owens said he will be there to make sure the guys are just there to talk to each other and that there is no fighting of any kind.
Huge Main Event Made Official For AEW's Full Gear PPV
The main event of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite saw AEW World Champion Jon Moxley successfully defend his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page. Immediately following the matchup, MJF made his way out and teased cashing-in his chip on Jon Moxley, but MJF instead decided that he wanted to face the AEW World Champion at his best.
WWE Monday Night Raw Audience Down Marginally; Finishes 5th on Cable
-- Last night's WWE Monday Night Raw audience was down slightly but still posted a strong number, averaging 1.803 million viewers. That's only a 1% drop from the prior week when Raw was coming off of Extreme Rules. Excluding that episode, it is the best Raw audience since early September, before the NFL season and Monday Night Football started.
AEW Dynamite Results (10/18/2022): Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH.
WWE Ring Announcer Posts Photo With Jojo Offerman At Latest Smackdown Taping
A picture is worth a thousand words. Following reports that former WWE ring announcer Jojo Offerman attended the latest episode of SmackDown On Fox, current WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted on Twitter, where she shared a photo of herself and Offerman. Check out the photo of Jojo and Samantha...
Updated Betting Odds Released For The WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
WWE will hold their WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event this Saturday, October 22nd inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the show will air live on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else. As of this writing, 6 matches have been made...
Date And Location For ROH's 2022 Final Battle PPV Revealed
AEW recently announced that the 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV Event will take place on Saturday, December 10th from inside the DFW Metroplex in Arlington Texas. The 2022 ROH Final Battle PPV is the third PPV Event under the ownership of Tony Khan, with the first being Supercard Of Honor back in April and the second being Death Before Dishonor back in July.
