KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska's latest wildfire dealt devastating blow to sense of community
Slender shoots of green poke through the charred floor of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey. Hope, people say, in an area traumatized by a deadly wildfire that burned nearly 30 square miles of central Nebraska earlier this month. But the future for this special area — where the Sandhills...
KPVI Newschannel 6
How best to serve Iowa students drives school choice debate
It was a major topic among Iowa lawmakers earlier this year during the legislative session. It was a significant factor in the June primary elections in Republican legislative campaigns. It’s one of the top issues in Iowa’s gubernatorial campaign. And it is sure to be one of the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
KPVI Newschannel 6
California to end pandemic state of emergency in February
(The Center Square) – California’s COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28. 2023, nearly three years after it was declared, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday. The governor’s decision to lift the state of emergency in February means California will phase out the final 27 of nearly 600 directives enacted during the pandemic that still remain in effect.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska lawmakers seek probe into Department of Education over CRT link
Some Nebraska lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the state Department of Education, alleging that the department provided materials to teachers promoting critical race theory through a state website. The allegations centered on one document, titled "Winning Racial Justice In Our Schools," by the Education Justice Research and Organizing...
KPVI Newschannel 6
During National Teen Driver Safety Week, parents hold the keys to safe teen driving
BATON ROUGE, La. - National Teen Driver Safety Week goes through Saturday and Louisiana State Police, the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are encouraging parents to take the opportunity this week to talk with their teens about safe driving habits before handing over the keys.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gordon Signs Agreement with Agriculture Secy. Vilsack
Governor Mark Gordon’s leadership in protecting private agricultural lands and migratory big game populations was recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today with the signing of the Wyoming Wildlife Habitat Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under the MOU, Wyoming and the USDA agree to invest “technical capacity and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gubernatorial candidates offer Nebraskans a choice
In a few short weeks, Nebraska voters will choose the successor to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is stepping down at the end of his current term because of term limitations. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Nebraskans will have three candidates on the ballot, each of whom offers significantly different stances from their opponents on a wide variety of issues facing voters.
KPVI Newschannel 6
USDA leadership visits cotton producers
ATHENS – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $2.8 billion in 70 selected projects under the first pool of the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities funding opportunity, including the U.S Climate Smart Cotton Program. Ultimately, USDA’s anticipated investment will triple to more than $3 billion in pilots that will create market opportunities for American commodities produced using climate-smart production practices.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska legislative races key to fate of abortion, concealed carry, other issues
Whether Nebraska bans abortions, allows permitless concealed carry or promotes private school scholarships with tax dollars next year will depend on who gets elected to the Legislature this fall. All three issues failed this year when supporters fell a few votes short of getting the 33 needed to overcome a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
CWD testing available for Arkansas hunters
TEXARKANA, Ark. - As deer hunting season gets underway, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working to aggressively track chronic wasting disease. Nearly 1,200 deer and 35 elk have tested positive for the disease in the state, including the most recent case in Union County. Chronic wasting disease or...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NFIB questions Oxfam's rating Illinois No. 10 best state to work
(The Center Square) – Illinois has taken the No. 10 spot on Oxfam's Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022. But some say it doesn’t paint a full picture. The index of all data is based on laws and policies in effect as of July 1, 2022, across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia. The index consists of three dimensions: wage policies, which comprise 40% of the overall score; worker protection rights, which comprise 35% of the overall score; and rights to organize, which comprise 25% of the overall score. Illinois received index scores of 67.77 overall, 63.17 for wages, 53.57 for worker protection, and 95.00 for the right to organize.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive Monday for COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican said she's experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and is not planning to take any time off to recover from her infection. "(I) will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana's COVID guidelines," Crouch said.
KPVI Newschannel 6
SCEMD launches Earthquake.SC
COLUMBIA – South Carolina residents now have a new tool to help them be better prepared for earthquakes. Today, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division launched Earthquake.SC, an interactive website designed to guide people through the fundamentals of earthquakes in the Palmetto State and how to best prepare for them.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some NY lawmakers want gas tax holiday extended
ALBANY — With a state gasoline and diesel fuel tax "holiday" slated to expire Jan. 1, several lawmakers are proposing it be extended to help New Yorkers cope with elevated prices at the pump and higher costs for necessities such as energy, food and clothing. The state suspension on...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Concerns raised Amendment 1 could open door to public safety strikes
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot has some opponents concerned codifying collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution could lead to public safety unions looking to reclaim the right to strike. Supporters say Amendment 1 aims to codify collective bargaining rights in Illinois for wages, work...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Craig, Kistner vie for Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District
(The Center Square) – Political candidates are fighting for political advantage in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District in the Nov. 8 election. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group that analyzes elections, ranks the 2nd Congressional District as a Democrat "toss up." The seat is up for grabs between incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado ballots mailing out this week
(The Center Square) – Ballots for Colorado's upcoming general election are headed out to mailboxes this week. County clerks across the state are required to mail ballots out by Friday, the secretary of state's office said in a statement Monday. Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged people to “start...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Elections chief: No, you can't challenge another voter's eligibility at polls
ATLANTA — A state elections office bulletin sent out this week further inflamed charges of voter suppression and showcased some of the confusion surrounding Georgia’s voter challenge rules that state that any person can question the eligibility of an unlimited number of voters. Turns out you can’t lodge...
