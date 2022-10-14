Read full article on original website
Here are the FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in the Tampa Bay region helping Hurricane Ian victims
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened 13 Disaster Recovery Centers across Florida to help residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. With the help of other state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration, storm survivors can get help at the locations by applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating existing applications, and learning about other resources.
More money flows into Florida's Ian response as recovery continues from Hurricane Michael
A legislative budget panel this week gave Gov. Ron DeSantis millions more dollars to pump into storm recovery projects, two weeks after category 4 Hurricane Ian landed in Southwest Florida and crossed the state. Emergency managers say the state is still in a storm-response phase. In an emergency meeting, the...
Hurricane Ian left fingerprints on Everglades, but wasn’t a mangroves killer like Irma
From the air, the fingerprints of Hurricane Ian’s journey through the Everglades are easy to see: swaths of beach washed away on Cape Sable, a plume of coffee-colored water leaking into the teal of Florida Bay and a stray sailboat shoved violently ashore, taking down 10 feet of mangroves on the way.
Can Florida's troubled property insurance market survive Hurricane Ian?
Even before Hurricane Ian struck southwest Florida, killing dozens of people and leaving massive flooding and devastation in its wake, the state was already in the throes of a property insurance crisis. Since January 2020, a dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business. So far this...
Gas prices across Florida continue their upward trend
Florida motorists saw another round of increases at the gas pump last week. The average price of a gallon of gas rose another 7 cents, to an average of $3.40 a gallon as of Oct. 17. That's an increase of 23 cents in nearly two weeks. In a news release,...
Since 2020, Georgia has restored old voting restrictions and added new ones
We're going to start today in Georgia for several reasons. It has two of the most competitive statewide races taking place in the country right now for governor and for the U.S. Senate. That contest had its one and only debate last night, and we'll have more on that in a minute. Also, Georgia was one of the most consequential states in the 2020 election when both U.S. Senate seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and President Biden became the first Democrat to win Georgia in nearly 30 years. And you might remember that former President Trump was so desperate to claim victory there that he made the now-infamous call demanding that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger find thousands of votes to overturn Biden's victory.
Help available for seniors considering changes during Medicare’s open enrollment period
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the state Department of Elder Affairs and local branches of the Area Agency on Aging. SHINE volunteers are trained to counsel consumers with Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions. Services are free, unbiased and confidential. Click here...
