Bossier City Crime Stoppers Searching for Retail Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On September 22,2022 the unknown female entered into Ulta Beauty store in Bossier City. The subject concealed several items while inside the store and exited without paying for them. Anyone with information...
Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport
A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
Bossier Police Searching for Night Club Car Burglar
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On October 6, 2022 the victim contacted BCPD in reference to her vehicle being broken into in the parking lot of Big Country. Her purse along with multiple personal items were stolen,...
Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads
Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
Creepy Historic Halloween Masks Shreveport Kids Wore
Halloween has grown to be one of the biggest holidays in America. Even though the origins of Halloween can be debated, either having its history tied to Soin/Samhain in celtic history or All Hallows' Eve, the modern day celebration is pretty well defined. Just mix candy, costumes, scary movies, and spooky sounds...boom, Halloween in 2022.
Shreveport Pedestrian Struck And Killed by Vehicle
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday (10-12-22) evening in Shreveport. The call came in to Shreveport Police at 7:20pm. When responders arrived on the scene, police discovered the driver of the vehicle, and the victim who was in desperate need of medical attention. The accident happened near the corner of East 70th Street, and Thornhill Avenue.
Could Baseball Actually Return to the Fairgrounds in Shreveport?
Shreveport leaders have announced a deal with REV Entertainment from Dallas for a new multi-purpose stadium at the fairgrounds. Mayor Adrian Perkins says this is still very early but he is excited about this plan. Executives from REV reached out to the city to talk about the possibility of bringing...
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here
There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON
There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
Shreveport Sees Three Murders and One Shooting in One Night
Our community was rocked by violence Tuesday (10-11-22) when four separate shootings lead to 3 deaths and a hospitalization. The first call came from Mandelane Street in the Mooretown neighborhood. Upon arrival, police found a male was found shot to death. Only 45 minutes later, there was a call about a shooting on Wall Street in the Highland area. A male was shot, ran in to a nearby alley, and was chased-down and shot 2 more times by the suspect. The victim later died.
Bossier City Suspect Captured After Shooting at Own Father
BSO deputies responded to Crawford Road in Princeton on a call concerning a male firing a weapon at his father. They say, Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots at his father, without hitting him. Deputies and detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office captured Joseph Gatlin Monday (10-10-22) evening without incident...
