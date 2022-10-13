Joanne Marie Bennett, of Kenton passed away October 11, 2022. Joanne was born on September 11, 1943 to the late Marion and Florence (McQuistion) Gault. Joanne married John E. Bennett Sr. in 1963 but later divorced. She is preceded in death by her brothers; Charles, Paul and Danny Gault. Joanne is survived by her sisters; Marla Gault, Karen Cornish-Lawrence, her sons; Johnny Bennett Jr, Billy Bennett, Tom Bennett, Ryan (Samantha) Bennett grandchildren; John Everett Bennett III, Mari Elizebeth Bennett, Hannah Bennett, Gayle Clark, Johnna Richie, Kyle Anspach. Katie Montague, Ashley Reynard, Alexis Reisenger, Drew Bennett, Justin Bennett, Michael Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Sean Bennett, RJ Bennett and seventeen great-grandchildren. She worked for Hardin Memorial Hospital and she was also a homemaker, making sure her boys got where they needed to be whether it was getting them on the school bus at six in the morning, 4-H meeting or sports practice. She belonged to a bowling league, loved to play cards with friends and took great pride in keeping her house clean. Joanne was a very strong person and never complained, always wearing a smile. She spent a lot of time visiting her family and we will miss her cooking. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. There will be a graveside service at York Street Cemetery located on State Route 37 Marseilles, Ohio Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

