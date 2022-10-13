Read full article on original website
WBL Sportsmanship Committee Hosting PowderPuff Football Game
The annual PowderPuff Football game, hosted by the Western Buckeye League Sportsmanship Committee, will take place next Monday, October 24th at 7pm on Robinson Field. Participation forms can be picked up on the counter in the Kenton High School Office. They must be returned with a parent signature by 3pm...
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
ODOT Announces Road Work for Logan County
Construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Logan County. One of those projects begins today. If you plan to travel to Bellefontaine, expect lane closures on U.S. 68, Main Street in Bellefontaine, between Pine Avenue and Auburn Avenue today through Friday, October 28. Crews will be performing an...
Retired Teacher Association Meeting Scheduled
Hardin County Retired Teacher Association will meet this Friday, October 21 at the Kenton Elks at noon. Entertainment will be Company R from Ridgemont and the speaker is Max Trachsel. The luncheon is $13 (no tip included) for broccoli cheddar soup, chicken salad croissant, fruit cup, beverage, and cake. Those...
Prospect Man Killed in Weekend ATV Accident in Marion County
An accident involving an all terrain vehicle claimed the life of a Prospect man over the weekend. According to a release from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Patrol, troopers were dispatched to the Marion County village where they discovered that 48 year old William A. Simmers was operating the ATV north on Main Street and traveled off the road where the vehicle struck a tree.
Obituary for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Slack
A memorial service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Slack will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Kenton Moose Lodge Lower Level with Pastor Gregg King officiating. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Jeff passed away surrounded by...
Obituary for Jolene Draper
A funeral service for Jolene Draper will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home. Jolene...
Obituary for Chad Thomas Roof
Chad Thomas Roof, age 37, passed away unexpectedly on October 12, 2022. Chad was born to Thomas Roof and Alice (Dunbar) Roof and had a younger sister, Taylor (Roof) Klinger. Chad was an active member of the Kenton and Indian Lake community. He never met a stranger and he made sure of it by saying, “hi, hi, hi” until they would respond. If he was feeling a bit rambunctious the “hi, hi, hi’s” may turn in to loud high- pitched “hey, hey hey’s” which was his well-known “call sign” around town. Chad, although Autistic, never let that stop him. He lived a happy and healthy life in his childhood home until his death.
Obituary for Joanne Marie Bennett
Joanne Marie Bennett, of Kenton passed away October 11, 2022. Joanne was born on September 11, 1943 to the late Marion and Florence (McQuistion) Gault. Joanne married John E. Bennett Sr. in 1963 but later divorced. She is preceded in death by her brothers; Charles, Paul and Danny Gault. Joanne is survived by her sisters; Marla Gault, Karen Cornish-Lawrence, her sons; Johnny Bennett Jr, Billy Bennett, Tom Bennett, Ryan (Samantha) Bennett grandchildren; John Everett Bennett III, Mari Elizebeth Bennett, Hannah Bennett, Gayle Clark, Johnna Richie, Kyle Anspach. Katie Montague, Ashley Reynard, Alexis Reisenger, Drew Bennett, Justin Bennett, Michael Bennett, Brandon Bennett, Sean Bennett, RJ Bennett and seventeen great-grandchildren. She worked for Hardin Memorial Hospital and she was also a homemaker, making sure her boys got where they needed to be whether it was getting them on the school bus at six in the morning, 4-H meeting or sports practice. She belonged to a bowling league, loved to play cards with friends and took great pride in keeping her house clean. Joanne was a very strong person and never complained, always wearing a smile. She spent a lot of time visiting her family and we will miss her cooking. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. There will be a graveside service at York Street Cemetery located on State Route 37 Marseilles, Ohio Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm. SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.
Early Voting Continues at Board of Elections Office
In office, early voting for the November 8 election continues this week. today through this Friday October 21: 8am until 5pm. October 24 through October 28: 8am until 5pm.. 8am until 2pm November 7. Early voting is held in the Board of Elections Office in the Hardin County Courthouse in...
Woman Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant Served at Findlay Residence
A Findlay woman was arrested late last week after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Avenue in Findlay. According to a release, the search of the residence yielded approximately 88 grams of Methamphetamine and $500 cash.
