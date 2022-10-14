ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.

In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
Satellite images reveal West Virginia’s peaking fall foliage

Fall color is emerging throughout the mountains of West Virginia, and while most enjoy the changing foliage when taking scenic drives or hikes, they can also catch a glimpse from space. Earlier this week, satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed the change in color throughout...
W.Va. Awarded $15M In Grants For Job Development

West Virginia will receive nearly $15 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The $14.7 million in POWER grants will be split among 15 recipients statewide. POWER stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Development. According to the ARC, the $47 million in awards for the entire...
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
