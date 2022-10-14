Read full article on original website
West Virginians celebrate the return of Bridge Day
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bridge Day returned to West Virginia yesterday after a two-year pandemic-induced absence.Thousands gathered at New River Gorge, America's newest national park, to enjoy the fall foliage.But the biggest attraction was base jumping. This was the only day it was allowed on the bridge.Bridge Day is the largest one-day event in the Mountain State, and participants said this year did not disappoint.
wvpublic.org
Therapy Dogs And What Happened To The Great Eastern Trail On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, a proposed major hiking trail, rivaling the Appalachian Trail, is slated to run through West Virginia. But as Jessica Lilly reports, when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete. Also, in this show, West Virginia Public Broadcasting will premiere...
wvpublic.org
Tourism Progress Stalled By Landownership In Southern W.Va.
In 1948, a hiker named Earl Shaffer came up with the idea of an alternative to the Appalachian Trail (AT). It would be a trail that stretches from the deep south to New England, just west of the AT. It wasn’t until 2007 that the Great Eastern Trail Association was created and parts of the trail started to open up to hikers. But when hikers get to southern West Virginia, they find a trail that is incomplete.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
Will McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pails be sold in West Virginia?
The popular Halloween Happy Meal pumpkin pails are returning to McDonald's just in time for Halloween, but will you be able to get them at your local West Virginia McDonald's?
Metro News
“Our fight was his fight”; West Virginia’s labor community honors Jim Bowen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jim Bowen was a legend, a friend and a mentor to those who knew him. The former president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO stood up for the state’s working class until he neared his final days. “His whole entire life was not about himself. It...
West Virginia sees first snow of the Fall season on Tuesday
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the first big blast of cold air makes its way down towards the Ohio Valley, we also will see our first chance for snowflakes since back in April. The Set Up: A big dip in the Jetstream is allowing cold air that normally sits over Northern Canada, to move on […]
First flakes of fall: Snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday in West Virginia
We had a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. The coming days, however, will see chilly temperatures and lows falling below freezing and our first taste of winter.
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
wchstv.com
Six new COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active cases remain under 1,000
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the Mountain State on Monday. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,476, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 73-year-old woman from...
WBOY
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
Daily Athenaeum
Satellite images reveal West Virginia’s peaking fall foliage
Fall color is emerging throughout the mountains of West Virginia, and while most enjoy the changing foliage when taking scenic drives or hikes, they can also catch a glimpse from space. Earlier this week, satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed the change in color throughout...
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Awarded $15M In Grants For Job Development
West Virginia will receive nearly $15 million in grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The $14.7 million in POWER grants will be split among 15 recipients statewide. POWER stands for Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Development. According to the ARC, the $47 million in awards for the entire...
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Teenager named first-ever West Virginia National Youth Ambassador
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 16 years old, one West Virginian has been chosen as one of eight National Youth Ambassadors in the country. This is just one of many accomplishments of Hillary Gore and doesn’t even begin to describe the journey she’s taken. We first met...
He was arrested for littering and missing court. 81 days later, he died in a troubled West Virginia jail
When Kyle Steven Robinson died last year in Southern Regional Jail, the West Virginia Department of Corrections didn’t offer many details besides his name, time of death, and that foul play wasn’t suspected. The agency didn’t say the reason he was there in the first place: charges of...
West Virginia’s serial killers and how they were caught
Four different serial killers have been born in West Virginia, murderers who are responsible for killings from the 1920s to as recently as 2018. Their actions and the stories of their victims are described below.
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
Battle lines drawn for Amendment 4 concerning West Virginia education
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Another big battle is brewing over a constitutional amendment on the West Virginia ballot in November. The topic is the often volatile issue of educating our kids. All voters in the state will get to vote on Amendment 4, known as the “Education Accountability Amendment.” Right now, the State Board of […]
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
