Toddler has the purest response to finding out her mommy was adopted and it is making everyone cry
The child was quite shocked to hear that her mother's birth mom had not wanted her.
New mom praises her postpartum body in all its adult diaper-wearing glory: 'Thank you, body'
'Greasy hair, adult diapers, chapped lips, a glowing smile, love in my eyes, a beaming heart and a body that gave me the most beautiful gift.'
Man finds $6 and wholesome note slipped under the door from person who stole crackers from his shop
The person realized their mistake and immediately did what they could to rectify it.
People have more time to get refund for recalled Peloton treadmill
If you have the Peloton treadmill that was recalled in 2021, you still have time to get a full refund.
A graduate’s daughter’s exuberant cheers show kids are proud of their parents, too
'Congratulations, daddy.'
Woman shares travel struggles plus-size people face, says everyone deserves to travel comfortably
Traveling as a plus-size person is extremely hard as amenities are made for a standardized form of body shape. People are judged, forced into uncomfortable situations and made to adjust. Jae'lynn Chane, a travel blogger and plus-size advocate, is trying to educate people about the struggles faced by plus-size women while traveling and helping them understand how they can let go of their biases. Jae, who has more than 108,000 followers on TikTok, recently became known for her series titled "Plus-Size Travel Struggles," in which she describes the challenges in a sector still hostile to people of all body sizes and shapes. In her videos, the TikTok user analyzes her experiences and clarifies how airlines, hotels and other businesses routinely fail to accommodate larger-bodied travelers. Her TikTok videos have received more than 16 million views.
People Are Sharing Things Normalized As Deemed "Healthy" Currently, But Won't Be In Future Generations
Some of these are controversial...
Sweeping UN study finds that 9 out of 10 people worldwide are biased against women
As the U.S. ramps into an all-too-familiar presidential election cycle where the only viable candidates left on the ballot are men, the UN announces a study that may—at least partially—explain why. The Gender Social Norms Index released yesterday by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) offers a look at gender equality as measured by people's personal gender bias. The data, which was collected from 75 countries covering 81% of the world's population, found that 91% of men and 86% of women show at least one clear bias against women in the areas of politics, economics, education, and physical integrity. In other words, 9 out of 10 people worldwide—both men and women—are biased against women in vital areas that impact the world in major ways. Splendid.
Expert explains why no two siblings are raised the same, and it resonated with so many people
No two siblings raised together are completely alike despite having similar experiences growing up. It is a puzzle that has perplexed many people over the years but one expert claims to have the answer. The Canadian talk show host Dahlia Kurtz talked about this in a viral TikTok video with Dr. Gabor Maté. She wrote in the caption of the video, "How could your sibling be raised the same but turn out so differently? Maybe even a narcissist? Dr. Gabor Maté has a fascinating answer. You’ll never see your sibling the same."
A 6th grade boy saw a problem with period poverty at his school and decided to do something
'The nurse should be helping people who are sick and she shouldn’t have to help people who are just needing pads and tampons.'
