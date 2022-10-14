Traveling as a plus-size person is extremely hard as amenities are made for a standardized form of body shape. People are judged, forced into uncomfortable situations and made to adjust. Jae'lynn Chane, a travel blogger and plus-size advocate, is trying to educate people about the struggles faced by plus-size women while traveling and helping them understand how they can let go of their biases. Jae, who has more than 108,000 followers on TikTok, recently became known for her series titled "Plus-Size Travel Struggles," in which she describes the challenges in a sector still hostile to people of all body sizes and shapes. In her videos, the TikTok user analyzes her experiences and clarifies how airlines, hotels and other businesses routinely fail to accommodate larger-bodied travelers. Her TikTok videos have received more than 16 million views.

1 DAY AGO