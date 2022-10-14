Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
Could Baseball Actually Return to the Fairgrounds in Shreveport?
Shreveport leaders have announced a deal with REV Entertainment from Dallas for a new multi-purpose stadium at the fairgrounds. Mayor Adrian Perkins says this is still very early but he is excited about this plan. Executives from REV reached out to the city to talk about the possibility of bringing...
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON
There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
KSLA
Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live
Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
Escaped East Texas murder suspect captured in Caddo Parish
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Cass County jail escapee Charles Spraberry was arrested Wednesday morning.
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
waldronnews.com
Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
ktalnews.com
Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here
There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
KTBS
More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
Journey’s ‘Freedom Tour’ Comes To Bossier City In 2023
We never stopped believing, and Journey is now coming back to Bossier City. The announcement was made this morning by Brookshire Grocery Arena that the group will be playing live in Bossier in February of 2023. Journey is currently on their "Freedom Tour", and will be bringing a tour stop...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish
Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?
Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
KTBS
Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
K945
Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0