ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
K945

Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fair Grounds Field demolition delayed until Dec. 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The scheduled demolition of Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport has been pushed back. The Caddo Parish Clerk of Court says the restraining order has been extended. A hearing set for Friday, Oct. 14 was delayed until Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. The restraining order has been extended until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, meaning the demolition of the facility is currently on-hold.
SHREVEPORT, LA
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex

For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Here’s 9 Things That Make Shreveport a Better Place to Live

Having been born in Shreveport, I don't like a lot of the references that are made about my hometown, like 'Ratchet City.' I don't like it, but I understand it. If our own citizens don't change their own attitudes towards our city, how can we expect others to think better of us? How can we change the cycle that we're in?
SHREVEPORT, LA
waldronnews.com

Frost and a freeze forecast for Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. - Winter-like temperatures in the 20s-30s are forecast for Tuesday night. Many locations across the ArkLaTex could set record lows and see record first freezes according to the Shreveport National Weather Service!. Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com and the KTBS 3 Now...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier pedestrian to be cited after being hit by vehicle overnight

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City Police Departments Accident Investigation Team is investigating an early-Sunday morning pedestrian accident. When he is released, police say the victim will be issued a citation for a pedestrian in the roadway. Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday Bossier Police responded to reports of an...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Adrian Perkins “Report Card” Ad Gone Viral- See it Here

There's a new political commercial that has gone completely viral, at least in Shreveport-Bossier. The :30 television commercial shows Adrian Perkins sitting in a classroom, where you hear a voice over the intercom 'calling him to the office.'. What's remarkable about the ad is the technology that's being utilized. This...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

More Shreveport mayoral candidates file finance reports

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Candidates for Shreveport mayor had until Oct. 11 to file their first round of campaign finance reports for the Nov. 8 election. KTBS featured the top five in terms of money generated last week. Here's a look at the remaining five. LeVette Fuller. Fuller reported $44,824 in...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Journey’s ‘Freedom Tour’ Comes To Bossier City In 2023

We never stopped believing, and Journey is now coming back to Bossier City. The announcement was made this morning by Brookshire Grocery Arena that the group will be playing live in Bossier in February of 2023. Journey is currently on their "Freedom Tour", and will be bringing a tour stop...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Northwest Louisiana Man Killed in Crash in Webster Parish

Tragedy over the weekend as a Doyline man is killed in a single vehicle crash in Webster Parish. State Police say the accident happened at about 11pm Saturday night on Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. 41-year-old Marvin Champlain died in the accident. State Police Release These Details About Crash:
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
K945

Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?

Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coroner identifies last victim from 3 fatal shootings Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the third victim shot in three deadly Shreveport shootings Tuesday night. Christopher C. Spearman, 22, of Shreveport was shot multiple times in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. SirCharles Hillson, 24, of Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy