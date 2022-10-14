ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Soccer Drops 1-0 Decision To No. 17 Georgetown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to No. 17 Georgetown University, 1-0, on Sunday, Oct. 16 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. SCORE. Providence 0 | No. 17 Georgetown 1. RECORDS. Providence 4-9-2 (2-4-1) | No. 17 Georgetown 11-1-4 (7-0-1) VENUE. Chapey...
Volleyball Downs Georgetown In Five Sets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College volleyball team edged out BIG EAST foe Georgetown in five sets on Friday, Oct. 14 at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I. FIRST SET HIGHLIGHTS: Providence took set one, 26-24. Georgetown held an early 9-5 lead, forcing a Providence timeout. The Friars went on...
