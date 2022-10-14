Universal Orlando often waits until the last possible moment to announce things. The largest example of this continues to be the construction project of Jurassic World Velocicoaster. With coaster supports being placed and landscaping being totally redone in Jurassic Park area, we started getting the joke of a new churro stand. Universal Orlando waited a long time before confessing that the apex predator of coasters would be opening. On a smaller scale, Universal Orlando tends to announce their theme park operating hours very late compared to similar theme park resorts. They also tend to change them very late as opposed to some other theme park resorts. This style of announcement can add stress to guests and even “unofficial” writers creating an expert resource about Universal Orlando. Sometimes, this casual announcement style by Universal Orlando works against them.

