piratesandprincesses.net
Top Three Things You Should Be Eating at Universal Orlando Resort This Week (October 16th, 2022)
As Halloween Horror Nights season reaches closer to a conclusion, this week’s “Top 3” will focus on items guests may buy during the event. Unlike several recent “Top 3” articles, this one does not include any sugary sweet recommendations. In addition, all of these have longer more detailed reviews on this website. Universal Orlando displayed solid creativity this year with the themed food for Halloween Horror Nights. Thus, this week’s “Top 3” showcases some of them.
My September 2022 Stay at Aventura Hotel Universal Orlando
Any article written by myself involving Aventura Hotel at Universal Orlando must acknowledge that Aventura continues to be my favorite on-site hotel. This continues to be true. For my recent stay there, I was invited to join a group of theme park friends to stay in a suite at Aventura that sleeps nine people. You can read more about that suite here. All in all, we had a good time during this stay at Aventura. For this article, I will describe my experiences, good and bad, here in September.
Universal Orlando Operating Hours/Early Park Admission for November and December 2022
Universal Orlando often waits until the last possible moment to announce things. The largest example of this continues to be the construction project of Jurassic World Velocicoaster. With coaster supports being placed and landscaping being totally redone in Jurassic Park area, we started getting the joke of a new churro stand. Universal Orlando waited a long time before confessing that the apex predator of coasters would be opening. On a smaller scale, Universal Orlando tends to announce their theme park operating hours very late compared to similar theme park resorts. They also tend to change them very late as opposed to some other theme park resorts. This style of announcement can add stress to guests and even “unofficial” writers creating an expert resource about Universal Orlando. Sometimes, this casual announcement style by Universal Orlando works against them.
Looks Like Universal Orlando Gained vs. Walt Disney World in 2021 (Maybe?)
The year of 2021 for Orlando area theme parks brought a rebirth but also a continued challenge of the virus conditions. All Orlando area theme parks faced the struggle of increasing park attendance capacity during 2021. Walt Disney World started their park reservation system the year before. Universal Orlando faced the challenge of no reservations but sometimes having to turn guests away due to lower capacity in 2021. Eventually both major Orlando area theme park resorts raised capacity.
