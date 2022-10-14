ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner

AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
How to scan a QR code on your Android phone or tablet

To scan QR code on Android, open the Camera app and position the QR code within the frame. If that doesn't work, you can use the Google Lens feature in the Google Search app. Once you've scanned a QR code on your Android, you can open the URL or share it.
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month

Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
Taiwan’s military will not buy any more Tesla cars after founder’s comments

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The Taiwanese military will not buy any more Tesla cars after its boss Elon Musk suggested that China should “figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan.” However, the firm’s China sales hit a record high in September.
4 Systems Services You Should Disable On Your iPhone ASAP For Better Battery Life

Your iPhone offers so many amazing features that can enhance your user experience. From brightness settings to location services that help you keep track of important addresses (when your brain just wants to discard them forever), there are numerous settings that make your life and work day run more smoothly. But with great features often comes one major downside: battery drainage. “Apple’s iOS operating system is more powerful than ever, but there are a few features that can drain your battery and reduce performance,” says Tech Expert Jaber Abbadi from Drclix.com. Here are four system services you should disable on your iPhone for better battery life.
Move Over, Google: Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Phone Call, Too

Samsung is taking a page from the Google Pixel playbook with its upcoming One UI 5 software update, which will be adding a new way to take calls on Galaxy phones. The Bixby Text Call feature will bring the ability to answer a phone call by texting, with the Bixby assistant transcribing between voice and text on both ends.
Let's not mock the Tesla robot just yet

Anyone scared that robots will take over the world can take solace in the face the newly revealed Tesla robot looks quite easy to knock over – at least for now. Elon Musk finally unveiled the Tesla robot at the company's AI Day event, and the internet has been quick to make fun of the unstable-looking humanoid. But we may still eat our words.
RIP Apple Lightning charger (we won't miss you)

It's official – Apple's Lightning Charger has its days numbered (at least in Europe). And while it's a bittersweet moment that might bring a tear to the eyes of diehard Apple fans, we're not entirely surprised that the proprietary charger has finally met its end after a decade in use. What's perhaps strange is that Apple didn't drop the Lightning cable before being forced to.
Curve Flex laptop stand review: Supremely portable

Designed to look natural underneath MacBooks and around Apple products, the Curve Flex is elegantly simple in design, and its supreme portability makes it a great choice for hybrid workers. The stiff hinges are offset by its sturdiness, and the wedges at the front do enough to keep compact laptops in place even at extreme angles.
Wait, Apple's making a folding iPad now?

Apple will likely release a folding iPad in 2024, according to analysts. Wait? Apple may release a foldable iPad ahead of a folding iPhone? That's the pitch, and it makes sense. Let's see why. While we've been obsessing over rumours the new M2 Apple iPad Pro 2022 will be announced...
Old Apple charger storage feature has blown our minds

A feature now confined to the Apple design bin has just resurfaced on social media and is causing fierce debate amongst users (and amongst the Creative Bloq team, if we're honest). Apparently, Apple MacBook chargers used to house two hooks that could slide out to allow you to wrap the cable around them – and a surprising number of people never knew about it.
The first copyrighted AI art looks uncannily like Zendaya

The AI art debate is evolving at a lightning pace. In recent weeks, we've seen an AI-generated image win a fine art competition, we've seen a museum launch an exhibition of work created using DALL-E 2, and, in what appears to be another first, an artist has copyrighted work made using an AI art generator.
Twitter mocks SpaceX's wonky NASA logo with own homemade attempts

To be fair, SpaceX probably has quite a few things to check before launching a rocket. Life-or-death kinds of things. I don't know, making sure there's enough fuel and things like that. I can understand that ensuring a perfectly centred rendering of the NASA logo maybe isn't one of the big priorities.
People think they've discovered a radical secret in the Vans logo

We love discovering logo secrets here at Creative Bloq, whether it's hidden shapes in negative space or clever typography that tells a story about the brand. But sometimes the internet comes across a completely unintended logo secret that then becomes impossible to un-see. And that's what's happening now with the Vans logo.
