decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% of COIN Stock to Fund Life Extension, Scientific Research
Coinbase CEO Armstrong will funnel about $54 million to projects aiming to extend human life and reward academic research via crypto. Brian Armstrong, CEO of the world’s second-largest crypto exchange Coinbase, announced on Twitter that he will sell off about 2% of his Coinbase holdings to fund scientific research, sending the stock price tumbling amid an executive exodus in the crypto industry.
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Adds 590% as SHIB Token Hits Major Milestone
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Sheds A Quarter Of Its Price As Whales Dump $4 Billion In ETH
Ethereum, dubbed as the “king of all altcoins” and the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, managed to trim its recent losses as it continues to struggle in this extended crypto winter. According to tracking from Coingecko, Ethereum is changing hands at $1,332.18, going up by...
Gizmodo
23-Year-Old 'Crypto King' Has Luxury Cars Seized After $35 Million of Investor Money Vanishes
Five luxury cars, including two BMWs, two McLarens, and a Lamborghini, have been seized from 23-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-described “crypto king” of Canada, during bankruptcy proceedings according to a new report from the CBC. But those cars are only worth a fraction of the $35 million that Pleterski allegedly took from investors who thought he’d make them rich in the cryptocurrency market, and it’s not clear whether they’ll ever see their money again.
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
u.today
572 Million XRP Transferred As Coin Loses $0.5 Level
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Project Jumps After Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds It to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is rallying following news that top US crypto exchange Coinbase has added the project to its listing roadmap. Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, has seen more than a 16% price increase in the days following Coinbase’s announcement via Twitter.
dailyhodl.com
Exchange Giant Coinbase Lists Major Ethereum Rival, Spurring Short Price Explosion
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is adding Ethereum challenger Hedera (HBAR) to its roster of supported digital assets. Coinbase says that the token of the most widely-used enterprise grade public network for decentralized applications is already live on its platforms. “Hedera (HBAR) is now live on Coinbase.com and in the...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin is Taking Over the Crypto Space with its Plans for a Dynamic DeFi System, with plans to Win over TRON and Litecoin Users
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a term used to describe the emerging class of tokenized assets traded via decentralized blockchain-based applications. DeFi tokens represent a new paradigm for transacting and investing in assets. The main innovation behind DeFi tokens is that they can be traded peer-to-peer without any centralized intermediary involved — which means that the tokens themselves are not controlled by anyone other than their respective owners.
NASDAQ
2 Green Flags and 1 Red Flag for Coinbase
There are few other companies that have had as many ups and downs as Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) this year. Ranging from partnerships with companies such as investment management giant BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) to coming under investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), this battleground stock has much to be hopeful -- and also concerned -- about. Let's take a look at the good and the bad to get a better idea on what to expect from Coinbase in the future.
Gamespot
Roblox Made $7 Million Per Day In September
Roblox has posted its key metrics for September, revealing that the gaming platform made an average of $7 million per day for the month. The company went public early last year, and has released the September metrics as part of its regular reporting for shareholders. The company reported between $212...
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
NEWSBTC
Decentraland and Big Eyes Coin Could Be The Best Cryptocurrencies To Purchase For The Long-Term In 2022
There are over 5,000 different cryptocurrencies in circulation at the moment. However, industry specialists predict that as time goes on, anywhere from 50 to 75% of these blockchain networks and coins will be rendered useless as a result of technological advancements. Investors fortunate enough to possess the few coins that...
financefeeds.com
Plum raised £1 million in eight hours in ongoing crowdfunding campaing on Crowdcube
“Plum has worked hard to deliver its promises in 2022, bringing major new features to its app, from introducing commission-free investing and a debit card, to expanding into new European markets and enabling crypto-currency trading. As we look towards the future, we are eager to push even stronger features, winning in the European market with our standout proposition.”
nulltx.com
Top 5 HECO Ecosystem Tokens with Highest 7 Day Price Increase
HECO Chain (Heco) is a decentralized, highly effective, and energy-saving public chain. It allows high-performance transactions and is compatible with smart contracts. HECO Ecosystem Tokens have a total market capitalization of $954229,762 and a total trading volume of $470,527,631. Note: The tokens are ordered by their last 7 days price...
u.today
Dogecoin Set To Mark Its Nine Years of Existence and 63 "Dog Years"
Benzinga
$101M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $101,521,913 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x44ba1e69985bceb509a44dda041dd4b57d70043f. $101 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x47ccf33b7ecb1296c3f763a6f069a691a4df70d6. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
ambcrypto.com
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025-30: Can SOL climb by over 1,2000% again
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Solana (SOL), which is currently the ninth-largest cryptocurrency in the world, was founded more than two years ago. Solana is one of the first cryptocurrencies to implement the revolutionary proof-of-history (PoH) consensus method. Furthermore, it also employs the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus method.
