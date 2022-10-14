Read full article on original website
Vigo County Schools receive $154,000 to increase safety
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) More than 400 schools across Indiana will receive funding from the Secured Schools Safety Grant program, including schools right here at home. The Vigo County School Corporation and the Saint Patrick School of Terre Haute Deanery will see a chunk of the money that is meant to help increase safety and security in schools.
ISU to host 1st annual Food Forest Fall Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s Office of Sustainability is set to host its 1st annual Food Forest Fall Festival on October 15th. The festival will take place at its Food Forest which is located at the intersection of 12th Street and Chestnut Street in Terre Haute.
THFD Chili Cookoff returns after two-year hiatus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The parking lot at the Meadows Shopping Center was filled with dozens of hungry Hautians on Saturday, as the Terre Haute Fire Department’s chili cookoff fundraiser returned. The event helps raise money for charities like 14th and Chestnut to provide Christmas gifts to those...
