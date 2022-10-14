ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dream come true’: Phil Foden signs new Manchester City contract to 2027

By Jamie Jackson
 4 days ago
Phil Foden holds a Manchester City shirt showing when his new contract will end. Photograph: Matt McNulty/Manchester City/Manchester City FC/Getty Images

Phil Foden has signed a new Manchester City contract to 2027, with the 22-year-old describing this as a “dream come true”.

Foden’s previous terms expired in 2024 and the club moved to secure for the long term a player who is a first choice under Pep Guardiola and viewed as Kevin De Bruyne’s successor as the side’s fulcrum.

Foden said: “It’s an extremely proud moment for me and my family. Obviously being a massive City fan myself and coming through the academy, to extend my stay here is all I’ve ever dreamed of.”

Of Guardiola’s management he said: “Amazing. Unbelievable. I think he’s made me 10 times the player I was. He’s improved all aspects of my game and I’m just thankful to have him here.”

Foden made his debut in November 2017 and has won four Premier Leagues, the FA Cup, four League Cups, and has twice been voted the Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

Foden outlined his ambition. “Understanding the game a bit more,” he said. “This year I’ve been scoring a lot more goals so hopefully I can keep going in that direction.”

Foden got a hat-trick in City’s recent 6-3 derby win over Manchester United. “I don’t think anything beats it,” he said. “All my friends used to joke: ‘You could definitely score in the derby one day’. Then I eventually did it so yeah, a special moment for me.”

Guardiola has warned City not to be “soft” against Liverpool on Sunday, as they were when losing July’s Community Shield and last season’s FA Cup semi-final to Jürgen Klopp’s team.

The champions travel to Anfield in second place, 13 points ahead of Liverpool, but Guardiola insists City cannot afford to lose their edge in a similar way to their past two meetings at neutral grounds. During Guardiola’s six years in charge City’ s record at Liverpool’s stadium is lost four, drawn two, won one.

“I always had the feeling in Anfield that we behaved really well,” Guardiola said. “Maybe in the last two games we were a little bit soft, in different circumstances, but you have to behave at the top, top level. But in Anfield, win or lose, we always behaved with a huge personality.

“It is one of the biggest and nicest [venues], it’s a joy to be there and be a part of this type of game – it’s important but it’s a football game. With Liverpool what is important is the quality they have. You have to win duels. When they push you, you have to push, you have to be there. The semi-final in the FA Cup was tough and in the Community Shield we were not ready. They were one base higher; you cannot do that against this team.”

Erling Haaland is expected to start after being rested for Wednesday’s goalless draw at Copenhagen . Norway have not qualified for the World Cup so the striker will be given a holiday then.

“I don’t know the plan [exactly],” said Guardiola. “Maybe 10 days or two weeks we’ll be off and he can go on holidays with family and come back two weeks to reignite our rhythm. I am sure he would prefer to go to the World Cup, but unfortunately he cannot, so he can focus on his club.”

Guardiola’s contract ends at the end of the season. The 52-year-old was asked whether he would like his future resolved before the World Cup. “I don’t know. As you know now, I’m not thinking for one second about that. We have two or three weeks, I think, before the World Cup. This is the most important thing. We’ll have time after to talk.”

