Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion, day 236: Apparent Iranian-sourced “kamikaze” drones attacked Kyiv on Monday, while other Russian missile and drone strikes hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure elsewhere in the early morning hours, knocking out electricity for hundreds of cities across Ukraine. These latest attacks on civilian areas come nearly eight months into Moscow’s invasion of its democratic neighbor, a “special military operation” which has faltered significantly in recent weeks as Russia supply lines have been damaged and its officers struggle to replace a growing number of soldiers who have been killed, wounded, or allegedly deserted since the invasion began in late February.

23 HOURS AGO