Today's D Brief: Russian drones pound Kyiv; More US arms to Ukraine; Norway arrests 2 with drones; Marines limit ACVs; RoK drills begin; And a bit more.

Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion, day 236: Apparent Iranian-sourced “kamikaze” drones attacked Kyiv on Monday, while other Russian missile and drone strikes hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure elsewhere in the early morning hours, knocking out electricity for hundreds of cities across Ukraine. These latest attacks on civilian areas come nearly eight months into Moscow’s invasion of its democratic neighbor, a “special military operation” which has faltered significantly in recent weeks as Russia supply lines have been damaged and its officers struggle to replace a growing number of soldiers who have been killed, wounded, or allegedly deserted since the invasion began in late February.
When China Pushes, Push Back, Admiral Says

The U.S. Navy must keep sailing warships in international waters claimed by China, because “if you don’t push back, and if we don’t take a stand, they’ll just continue to move the ball down the field,” the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet said Friday.
Commercial Planes, Ships Would Play Large Role in Pacific War, TRANSCOM Head Says

Commercial airlines and shipping companies would be essential for moving troops and supplies around the battlefield if the United States is involved in a war in the Pacific, a top general said. To facilitate that and other possible scenarios, U.S. officials are looking for ways to give companies more access...

