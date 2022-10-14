Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion, day 236: Apparent Iranian-sourced “kamikaze” drones attacked Kyiv on Monday, while other Russian missile and drone strikes hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure elsewhere in the early morning hours, knocking out electricity for hundreds of cities across Ukraine. These latest attacks on civilian areas come nearly eight months into Moscow’s invasion of its democratic neighbor, a “special military operation” which has faltered significantly in recent weeks as Russia supply lines have been damaged and its officers struggle to replace a growing number of soldiers who have been killed, wounded, or allegedly deserted since the invasion began in late February.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 237 of the invasion
New air strikes target energy infrastructure in Ukraine cities leading to blackouts; Kremlin says it has ‘no information’ on use of Iranian drones
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms
President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Congress next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade if Democrats control enough seats after midterms
As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter
As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven't already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter
When China Pushes, Push Back, Admiral Says
The U.S. Navy must keep sailing warships in international waters claimed by China, because “if you don’t push back, and if we don’t take a stand, they’ll just continue to move the ball down the field,” the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet said Friday.
Commercial Planes, Ships Would Play Large Role in Pacific War, TRANSCOM Head Says
Commercial airlines and shipping companies would be essential for moving troops and supplies around the battlefield if the United States is involved in a war in the Pacific, a top general said. To facilitate that and other possible scenarios, U.S. officials are looking for ways to give companies more access...
