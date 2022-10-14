NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns continue their brief homestand on Sunday, hosting the Patriots. Both teams are 2-3 and desperate for a win. The Browns are tied for second in the AFC North with games in Baltimore and at home against Cincinnati on the horizon. The Patriots are last in the AFC East but could potentially gain some ground with the Dolphins playing their third-string quarterback against Minnesota and the Bills playing Kansas City.

