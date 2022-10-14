NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Browns prediction and pick, laid out below. New England has played...
Should the Browns bench Jacoby Brissett for Joshua Dobbs in Week 7 against the Ravens? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jacoby Brissett had his worst game of the 2022 season for the Browns on Sunday vs. the Patriots. He turned it over three times, including an interception on the second play of the game, in Cleveland’s 38-15 loss to New England. Brissett had played well...
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn (Again) Amid Struggles Against Browns
CLEVELAND — Isaiah Wynn played his way out of the Patriots lineup Sunday afternoon. New England benched its starting right tackle before the offense’s third drive against the Cleveland Browns. Prior to the benching, Wynn had given up a Myles Garrett strip-sack and committed his NFL-leading eighth penalty of the season — all in the first quarter.
WKYC
What IMPACT does lawsuit #26 against Deshaun Watson have on his suspension & the Cleveland Browns?
Deshaun Watson has been hit with yet another Civil Lawsuit. What impact does this have on the Cleveland Browns?
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Browns vs. Patriots: Picks for Sunday’s Week 6 game from cleveland.com staff
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns continue their brief homestand on Sunday, hosting the Patriots. Both teams are 2-3 and desperate for a win. The Browns are tied for second in the AFC North with games in Baltimore and at home against Cincinnati on the horizon. The Patriots are last in the AFC East but could potentially gain some ground with the Dolphins playing their third-string quarterback against Minnesota and the Bills playing Kansas City.
‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)
It is Sunday, October 16, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans are in for a day of great games. The Cleveland Browns start the day hopefully on a winning note by defeating the New England Patriots at the 1:00 PM EDT game at First Energy Stadium. Then, they turn the winning...
Yardbarker
Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our fans, I'm...
Browns will have to find a way to win without Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players on Sunday when they welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium for a matchup between a pair of 2-3 teams in need of a victory. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward will both miss the...
Both Browns and Patriots rely on running the ball and stopping the run: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-3) play the New England Patriots (2-3) today in Cleveland, a rematch from last season that Cleveland lost 45-7. Cleveland lost despite D’Ernest Johnson gaining 99 yards filling in for Nick Chubb, who was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Also, during the game Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum because of an injury to his knee. The Browns lost because they couldn’t slow down the Patriots running game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson or its passing game led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0