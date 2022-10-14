ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: 3 things to watch and game picks

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Patriots on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. Both teams are 2-3 coming into the game and in need of a victory to get to .500. The Browns will be without two of their best defensive players in cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, both ruled out on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Bench Isaiah Wynn (Again) Amid Struggles Against Browns

CLEVELAND — Isaiah Wynn played his way out of the Patriots lineup Sunday afternoon. New England benched its starting right tackle before the offense’s third drive against the Cleveland Browns. Prior to the benching, Wynn had given up a Myles Garrett strip-sack and committed his NFL-leading eighth penalty of the season — all in the first quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns vs. Patriots: Picks for Sunday’s Week 6 game from cleveland.com staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns continue their brief homestand on Sunday, hosting the Patriots. Both teams are 2-3 and desperate for a win. The Browns are tied for second in the AFC North with games in Baltimore and at home against Cincinnati on the horizon. The Patriots are last in the AFC East but could potentially gain some ground with the Dolphins playing their third-string quarterback against Minnesota and the Bills playing Kansas City.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They see Bill Belichick and it’s over!’ - Browns fan says after blowout loss (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After six games, the Browns possess a dismal 2-4 record for the 2022 season. Sunday’s loss was the most lopsided thus far, with the New England Patriots handing them a 38-15 smackdown at home at FirstEnergy Stadium. Browns fans being interviewed by cleveland.com this season have repeatedly lamented the lack of running plays given to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/16/22)

It is Sunday, October 16, 2022, and Cleveland sports fans are in for a day of great games. The Cleveland Browns start the day hopefully on a winning note by defeating the New England Patriots at the 1:00 PM EDT game at First Energy Stadium. Then, they turn the winning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Where to Find: New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots will battle it out as two 2-3 teams look to move to .500 on the young season. Cleveland is coming off a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Patriots blew out the Detroit Lions, 29-0. It is no secret that the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Herald News

Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland.com

Both Browns and Patriots rely on running the ball and stopping the run: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-3) play the New England Patriots (2-3) today in Cleveland, a rematch from last season that Cleveland lost 45-7. Cleveland lost despite D’Ernest Johnson gaining 99 yards filling in for Nick Chubb, who was out due to testing positive for COVID-19. Also, during the game Baker Mayfield was replaced by Case Keenum because of an injury to his knee. The Browns lost because they couldn’t slow down the Patriots running game, led by Rhamondre Stevenson or its passing game led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
