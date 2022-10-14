Read full article on original website
Police investigating homicide in northeast Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found in a northeast Denver home Sunday as a homicide. The Denver Police Department said around 3 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a home in the 18700-block of East 58th Avenue, which is just east of Tower Road in the DIA neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside a home.
Getaway car wanted after crime spree in Wheat Ridge
Police are calling the incident "a dynamic and chaotic string of crimes."
Westword
Latest on Weekend Metro Denver Mass Shooting, Early Monday Stabbing
Violence that flared over the weekend in metro Denver didn't end at midnight on Sunday, as evidenced by a stabbing reported during the early hours of Monday, October 17. Meanwhile, authorities in the northern suburbs are investigating two shooting incidents, one of which left seven attendees of a house party wounded and a teenager dead.
1310kfka.com
Known gang member arrested in Greeley
A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Robin Niceta to appear in Arapahoe County Court Monday
Robin Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court on Monday afternoon on charges of falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Niceta is the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been the subject of investigation and the Colorado Department of Human Services has reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta made the accusation as retaliation for Jurinsky's public criticism of Niceta's then-intimate partner, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.Niceta resigned from her position in May but was charged with filing a false child abuse report and attempting to influence a public servant. A class action lawsuit was filed against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services saying the agency and Niceta improperly investigated dozens of families and acted unethically.Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
1310kfka.com
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
KKTV
‘Chaotic’ scene in a Colorado neighborhood after truck with trailer stolen
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no one was killed after an incident that Wheat Ridge Police described as “chaotic” Monday morning. Police are reporting someone stole a pickup and trailer from a neighborhood northeast of Lutheran Medical Center. Police add the owner of the truck tried to stop the theft by jumping on the hood of the vehicle, a video of the crime can be viewed at the top of this article. Police are asking anyone who may have information on the location of the black Escalade in the video to contact investigators at 303-235-2945.
Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro
Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield police report, Oct. 14, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. A vehicle was stolen Oct. 6 from the parking lot of a car dealership in the 12700 block of Lowell...
KJCT8
Denver man guilty for drug and weapons charge
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced a federal jury convicted Scott Lowe, a 38-year-old man, from Denver, of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
9News
Denver tattoo shop fundraises for victims killed by suspected drunk driver
Colorado State Patrol says two people were fixing a tire when a woman drove onto the shoulder and hit them. Family has identified the victims as Amber and Elijah.
Man sentenced to prison in 3-year-old’s fentanyl overdose
A man convicted in the fentanyl overdose of a 3-year-old has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
nbc11news.com
Aurora man arrested for making false statements to buy firearms for other individuals
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jordan James Martinez, a 24-year-old man of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements to purchase firearms for other individuals from licensed dealers. According to the indictment, from...
Charges beefed up for man who reportedly plowed into Golden bar crowd
The Denver man accused of plowing into an after-hours Golden bar crowd is facing 17 counts — including first-degree murder — the number of which has been beefed-up from the original six which were recommended by law enforcement. Ruben Marquez, 29, appeared via Webex in Jefferson County court Friday morning to answer to those charges recommended by 1st Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.
Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting
DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
kggfradio.com
Colorado Man Stopped For Speeding Arrested For Marijuana and Cocaine
A Denver, Colorado man was pulled over by an officer with the Caney Police Department for speeding. In the course of the traffic stop the officer arrested 27-year-old Franklin Atwater of Denver earlier this week for driving while his license is either suspended or canceled, alleged possession of marijuana, and alleged possession of cocaine.
denverite.com
East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border
Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
Carjacking, police chase cause major traffic backup
According to city crime data, there have been at least 102 carjackings this year in Aurora, compared to at least 97 for the same time period last year.
