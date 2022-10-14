ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Graycor completes massive Metro East Valley Commerce Center

On behalf of Metro Commercial Properties, leading national design-build contractor Graycor Construction Company has delivered the final industrial buildings at Metro East Valley Commerce Center in Mesa, Arizona. Designated as Phases III and IV, the delivery totals five buildings and marks the completion of the 11-building, 1.1 million-square-foot Class A industrial project – one of the largest master planned commerce parks in Phoenix’s Southeast Valley.
MESA, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion

PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix bartender competing in National Competition gets car and supplies stolen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arlene Magana has been preparing for months for a national bartending competition. You may notice her behind the bar serving up top-tier cocktails at Platform 18 bar. She was among the ten bartenders selected throughout the country to compete in the Paloma Punchout competition. “Anything that I can put up to those judges I’ll be proud of no matter what,” said Magana.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New York-Style Pizza Joint Now Open

Grab a slice of New York style pizza today.The Nix Company/Unsplash. Sometimes nothing hits the spot like a slice of New York-style pizza. The thin crust is chewy enough that it lets you roll or fold the pizza, and it doesn’t crumble apart when you bite into it. And yet the large slices still pack a punch with the amount of sauce and cheese added on top. With the weather still warm outside you may not yet be in the mood for the thicker, heavier Chicago or Detroit-style pizzas, which is why NY is often where it’s at. Thankfully, you are in luck, because grabbing a delicious slice of New York pizza is getting even easier in metro Phoenix. That is because a popular pizza joint has officially opened a second location in the heart of the Valley.
PEORIA, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy