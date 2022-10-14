Read full article on original website
Showers, storms hit SoCal this weekend
LOS ANGELES - Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of Southern California Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain Saturday evening. "If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday, but the weekend will be cool
Southern California will see sunny, mild conditions on Tuesday but the weekend will bring a cooldown.
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle
With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
Showers, Storms Likely Across Southland Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
Potential for rain showers and thunderstorms put burn scar areas on notice
Evacuation warnings are in place for some mountain communities in the Southland due to expected heavy rainfall and flooding.Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa have been put on notice due to the rainfall that is expected to fall on Saturday. These communities considered burn scar areas where there is a high risk for mud and debris flows.CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that a low pressure system will pass through the Southland on Saturday.Therefore residents of the mountain communities should be on alert if the evacuation warnings are changed into mandatory evacuations.Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Riverside County until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal
This weekend's storm would be the second so far since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1. The post Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Unstable weather pattern brings rain, storm threat to Southland
Unstable weather conditions will linger over the region Wednesday, and possibly into the weekend, continuing the possibility of rain and thunderstorms across the Southland.
Thunderstorms Expected In Santa Clarita Weekend Forecast
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Santa Clarita skies this coming weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest California through late Saturday. “Saturday is looking most active, with widespread rain over and near Los Angeles Counties. Adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay...
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
More wild weather on the way for the Tri-Counties? Meteorologists say it's possible
A low pressure system centered in the Channel Islands is continuing to create unstable, and unpredictable weather for parts of the Tri-Counties. While the thunderstorm activity and showers eased Thursday, as the low moves south it could create a whole new wave of thunderstorms, and locally intense rainfall Friday night and early Saturday.
Heavy Rain Soaks Santa Clarita
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the southland including College of the Canyons where a lengthy downpour coated buildings and cars. The National Weather Service says the activity should continue through the afternoon. Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN. © 2022 Key News Network.
Winter Fest OC 2022 – Southern California’s largest winter festival
Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
Flood watch issued for parts of LA County
A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
Solar panel on home ignites
A solar panel on a two-story home on the 25300 block of Avenida Ronada in Newhall caught fire at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said the fire was first reported by a passerby and fire crews were...
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
