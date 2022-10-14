ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Blueberry Demand Grows and SCOTUS Hears Prop 12 Case

**The demand for blueberries is growing around the world. According to RaboResearch Food and Agribusiness, blueberry consumption is up and is expected to keep increasing. The U.S., European Union and United Kingdom are the hottest global markets, and the “super fruit” is gaining popularity in China and other regions as well.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Talk KIT

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

New Social Equity Pot License Program Begins in 2023

The Washington State Liquor Control and Cannabis Board (LCCB) announced they have reviewed and formally adopted their new social equity plan for handing out pot store licenses. Some 40 licenses will be awarded in 2023. Dating back to 2020, the LCCB requested the legislature create and pass legislation creating a...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy