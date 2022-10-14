Read full article on original website
New York Man With 64 Arrests Stabs Man In Hudson Valley, Police
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for the 65th time. Police allege he stabbed a local resident. On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at about 12:22 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the area of 61 Riverdale Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident. Yonkers, New York...
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
‘Experts’ Seize 580 Fake IDs in New York, Over 550 Teens Charged
New York State "experts" seized 580 fake IDs during a crackdown on underage drinking. On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that over 550 people received tickets for using fake IDs to purchase alcohol. "New York has so many wonderful venues for live music, and we want people to...
Parts of I-84 Closed After Wrong-way High-speed Chase & Crash Near Bridge
Heavy traffic and closures are being reported after a reported high-speed chase and wrong-way crash on or near a bridge in the Hudson Valley. On Monday, Oct. 17, just before 3 p.m., Interstate 84 was closed near exit 39 (Route 9W) in the Town of Newburgh, due to a crash and police activity in the area. The westbound lane of the highway was closed.
CLOSED: Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters
Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed its doors. Newburgh Mall...
Are These 3 Dutchess County Locations Really Haunted?
This time of year we're all looking for a scare, right? If you're looking for a chilling good time visit Dutchess County and its historical and haunted stops across the Haunted History Trail. Dutchess County Tourism shares that 3 locations in Beacon, Hyde Park and Wappingers are all stops on...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Who is Buried in Old Ulster County New York Roadside Cemeteries
Earlier this year I told you about a roadside cemetery that I came across while traveling on Route 52 through Dutchess County. It was the oddest thing to see old headstones and grave markers just cast aside in what appeared to be a work area. Turns out this old cemetery...
Update On Scary Crash that Closed Newburgh-Beacon Bridge
More details have emerged from a scary crash today on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge that brought massive police activity and huge traffic delays. Here's what we know so far. "Stay away from Newburgh Beacon Bridge, tons of police activity", warned an East Fishkill resident at around 2pm. Comments came flooding in. "Head on collision eastbound. People are reporting that it was a result of a car chase...", said one commenter. "I84 is closed Eastbound in the area of Rt 9W", warned another. A new traffic update added details.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
NY will be cracking down on unauthorized, illegal ‘chop shops’ thanks to new law
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Vehicle dismantlers and scrap processors – also knowns as chop shops – must now follow new regulations on the purchase, sale, and possession of catalytic converters. New York State will be cracking down on unauthorized and illegal chop shops and increasing interagency vehicle...
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Historic Hudson Valley Museum Finally Introduces Fascinating Expansion
Many residents have waited for this notable moment to happen. What exactly is causing all of the buzz around Hopewell Junction, NY?. Hopewell Junction offers a ton of cool things to its residents and to the Hudson Valley. There are great restaurants to eat at, cute stores to shop at, easy entrances to the rail trail and an awesome museum I just recently discovered on my walk. If you pick up the rail trail near Daddy O's restaurant, you'll notice there are a few buildings along the walking trail that have a pretty special meaning to the community.
New York State Woman in Hospital After Being Attacked With 70-inch TV
Domestic disputes can often turn ugly, as police say one woman from New York state needed stitches after being attacked recenlty. Law enforcement says that a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with a number of offenses, including possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child. What...
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
“Living Fossils”: 1,000 Prehistoric Creatures Released In New York River
The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) completed another impressive project last week, helping to repopulate a threatened species in New York State. The video is fascinating. Prehistoric Animals in New York. Sturgeon are one of the oldest species of any animal still living today with some of these prehistoric fish...
6 Great Leaf Peeping Spots in the Hudson Valley
We are right in the middle of prime, leaf peeping season here in the Hudson Valley. In New York, typically Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 is the best time to view fall foliage. Leaf Peeping is an informal term used in the United States for the activity in which people travel to view and photograph the fall foliage in areas where leaves change colors in autumn, particularly in northern New England, and of course here in the Hudson Valley.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Hudson Valley Man Charged After Dumping Boat at Local Cemetery
If you're visiting the gravesite of a deceased family member or friend, you don't normally plan on seeing a discarded boat lying in the middle of the cemetery. That is exactly what officials say happened, however, as a Hudson Valley man has now been charged with the unusual offense of dumping an old boat at a cemetery.
